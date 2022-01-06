India vs South Africa 2021-22: 'They Played Well, But We Could Have Done Better'-Twitterverse Reacts to India's Loss

A gutsy Dean Elgar was happy to shun elegance for efficacy as he steered South Africa to a creditable seven-wicket series-levelling victory in the second Test against India here on Thursday. The defeat was India’s first at the Bull Ring in 30 years. Chasing a target of 240, skipper Elgar, who was prepared to look ugly and forgettable in terms of aesthetics that one generally associates with southpaws, carried his bat through with an unbeaten 96 to set up an exciting final Test at the Newlands in Cape Town starting January 11.

congratulations to @OfficialCSA for winning test match #INDvsSA Superb victory….well played Dean Eigar — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 6, 2022

Seen a few over time, but that is One of SA crickets greatest test wins! #INDvsSA #Proteas— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) January 6, 2022

YES please!Congrats men!— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 6, 2022

If Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen gave him good support on the third day, Rassie Van der Dussen (40), with an 82-run stand, ensured victory on a rain-soaked fourth day marking an inauspicious start to India captaincy for KL Rahul, who is supposed to be groomed for future leadership. Elgar had soaked in all the pressure and hostility in the third evening, which had literally blunted the Indian attack and Mohammed Siraj’s injury in a tricky chase became a huge factor.

One innings where the bowlers are off-colour and India suddenly look a lesser team. Shows how much they have carried the team through 2021.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 6, 2022

They played well but we could have done better! #INDvsSA— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 6, 2022

The Proteas skipper had taken a couple of blows on the head, a few on the chest, another few on the knuckle, one on the shoulder, all of which were like badges of honour for a batter who conforms more with “Shivanarine Chanderpaul School of Batsmanship" rather than Brian Lara’s.

No amount of lip service could unnerve Elgar as he smirked, smiled and went about his business leaving the visitors even more frustrated.

For posterity, when one remembers this Test match, it will be very difficult to remember any of his 10 boundaries but one won’t be able to forget the game either simply because of an exhibition of how to crush the pain barrier which seemed to be ingrained in Elgar’s DNA.

In hindsight, 50 more runs would have helped India immensely and while the bowlers had one rare bad innings in office, the blame should be squarely on the batters who haven’t exactly set the stage on fire for a long time save for a few good individual performances.

South African cricket needed that panacea. Leaders lead from the front ; Dean Elgar,,,,HERO.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 6, 2022

Hell of a win for South Africa. Dean Elgar is a nugget #SAvInd— Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) January 6, 2022

In fact, it has been more about good starts over the past season save the second innings of this match. In the final context, the lowly first innings total of 202 became India’s undoing.

Cheteshwar Pujara, during the post-play media interaction on the third day, had spoken about the first hour being helpful for batting but he hadn’t factored in the rain which would lead to a lot of moisture but also leave the ball wet making it difficult to grip.

What worked for India in the previous three bowling innings in this series is exactly where they were found wanting on the day.

Very good win proteas✅ — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) January 6, 2022

That’s us right there — Andile Phehlukwayo (@andileluck19) January 6, 2022

Now the Indian fort is breached.— K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) January 6, 2022

What a test series! Well done Proteas.The 3rd test should be very exciting.#SAvIND — Alviro Petersen (@AlviroPetersen) January 6, 2022

There were too many boundary balls, length all wrong in that first hour in the fourth afternoon which was like playing into South Africa’s hands. 16 wides, including boundary byes, didn’t help the cause either.

India’s strategy at the start was baffling as Ravichandran Ashwin (11-2-20-1) was handed the ball along with Jasprit Bumrah (17-2-70-0), who was very wayward on the third evening.

Rahul could be cut some slack as it is his first game as an India captain but starting the day with Ashwin under overcast conditions and wet outfield certainly deserves some kind of explanation from the team think-tank.

