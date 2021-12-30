India vs South Africa 2021-22: Virat Kohli & Co Breach Fortress Centurion

India beat South Africa in the first Test match in Centurion to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The venue is nothing short of a fortress for South Africa, but Kohli and his men breached it, becoming first Indian team to win a Test match here. India needed six wickets to wrap up a win, but the fifth-wicket stand between skipper Dean Elgar (77) and Temba Bavuma threatened to take the game away. The first half-an-hour saw no mistakes from the duo as South Africa reached 130/4 after resuming from their overnight total of 95/4. The body language had started to change when Jasprit Bumrah trapped Elgar in front. Bumrah, once again, struck just in time, identical to yesterday where he brought the visitors back in the game in the last 45 minutes or so, picking up the prized wickets of Rassie vd Dussen and T Maharaj.

As expected, the Proteas soon lost another wicket that belonged to Quinton de Kock. Known as ‘Quinny’ among his teammates, De Kock is a fine stroke maker who could have made things very difficult for India. He chopped on which brought a relatively inexperienced Wian Mulder onto the crease who perished for 1, leaving South Africa staring at a sureshot defeat. India needed just three wicket to end the game which they promptly did after Lunch. Marco Jansen tried to play his shots against Mohammed Shami, but he perished when he edged him straight to the keeper. Later Ravi Ashwin wrapped it up with two back-to-back wickets of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

This is not the first time India has taken an early lead in South Africa. They did so in 2007 too but went on to lose the series thereafter. Kohli and his men would be wary of the hosts who have all the capability to play out of their skins in Johannesburg.

