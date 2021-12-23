India vs South Africa 2021-22: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant on Verge of Interesting Feats

India captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant are nearing interesting feats as India take on South Africa in a three-match Test series starting from December 26. While Kohli can become the third fastest to reach 8,000 Test match runs, Pant can go past his idol MS Dhoni in terms of number of dismissals.

Kohli is just 199 runs away from achieving the feat and will become just the fifth Indian batter to do so after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag. The Indian captain, who hasn’t scored an international hundred in over 2 years, could become the third fastest Indian to get there after Tendulkar (154 innings), Dravid (158 innings) and Sehwag (160 innings) if he somehow manages to score 199 in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park.

He hasn’t scored a century in Test cricket for last two years and the fans will keep a close watch at him whenever he comes out to bat in Centurion. Overall, Kohli will be the 33rd batsman to amass 8000 career runs in Test cricket.

Kohli has so far played 97 Tests and scored 7801 runs at an average of 50.65. He is tied in 17th place on the list of most hundreds (27) in the format along with Steve Smith, Allan Border and Graeme Smith.

Meanwhile Rishabh Pant can break former India captain MS Dhoni’s record for the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 100 Test dismissals. Dhoni had achieved the feat in 36 Tests and Pant needs 3 more dismissals to surpass his mentor. Dhoni leads the Indian tally with 294 dismissals ahead of Syed Kirmani (198), Kiran More (130), Nayan Mongia (107) and Wriddhiman Saha (104).

Pant currently has 97 dismissals from 25 Tests and will become the sixth Indian wicketkeeper to get to the landmark and will be joint-fifth fastest overall, if he achieves the feat in the series-opener vs South Africa.

