India vs South Africa 2021-22: Virat Kohli's Prep Talk With Mohammed Shami At Boundary | WATCH

India captain Virat Kohli missed out on the second Test match in Johannesburg due to a back spasm. But that didn’t deter him from having chat with his bowler Mohammed Shami. In a tweet that is going viral, Virat can be seen giving some tips to his bowler. Incidentally, it was here that he led India to a special win four years ago.

“Clearly can’t keep this guy off a cricket field,” read a tweet from a Twitter handle by name Sonali. You can see the video below.

“Tell AB his biscuit misses him”— Sonali (@samtanisonali1) January 4, 2022

The upper back spasm that ruled Virat Kohli out of the second Test against South Africa could well be a recurrence of the slip disc problem that had stopped him from playing English County cricket back in 2018. The Indian skipper missed out on what would have been his 99th Test match for the country on the morning of the second game against South Africa here, adding to the intriguing drama that is unfolding around him on an almost daily basis now.

This was after the skipper had a good net session at the Wanderers on Sunday afternoon and coach Rahul Dravid, as is his wont is, didn’t drop the slightest hint that the skipper has niggling back issues which have resurfaced after nearly three and half years.

Kohli, in fact, had posted some snap-shots of his training session where he was seen lunging forward and playing the on-drive. It was obvious that he felt fine as he went through an intense net session only to develop a discomfort on the morning of the Test match. In 2018, he was suffering from a condition called ‘herniated disc’ (slipped disc) and was advised by the doctor to not play county cricket for Surrey if he wanted to be part of the Test series after that.

The condition didn’t warrant a surgery which could have ruled him out for good three to four months.

