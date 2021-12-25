India vs South Africa 2021-22: 'Will See The Original Virat Kohli Back in Form'

For Virat Kohli, the year 2021 was one where he dealt with challenges, on and off the field. While his search for a century across format continues, he was drawn in a virtual battle with BCCI when he openly countered BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s claim during a press conference.

Prior to that, he was sacked as the ODI captain right after having voluntarily stepped down from the role in T20Is. And then began the chatter around his place in Test cricket thanks to an indifferent form.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

However, Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma reckons that the South Africa Test series that begins from December 26 could be the turning point in the India captain’s fortunes.

“Last time Virat played an amazing innings in the Centurion and I hope he will play that once again," Rajkumar told news agency ANI while recalling Kohli’s innings of 153 in Centurion Test during the 2017-18 tour of South Africa.

Also Read: From Kohli vs Rabada to Bumrah vs Markram: Key Battles to Look Out For in Test Series

“All his fans are eagerly waiting to see him perform just like before. He is a mature person. He has been captaining for a long time now and he is passionate about team India’s performance. This time the fans will get to see the original Virat back in form," he added.

When asked who India should play in the middle order considering the competition between Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and newcomer Shreyas Iyer, Rajkumar replied, “It will be a tough call for team India that should be included in the Playing XI among Rahane, Pujara and Iyer. Iyer secured his place in the team after he scored his century, as this will bring a lot of pressure on the senior players. But it will be interesting to see that with what combination will Team India go."

Also Read: Boxing Day Test, The Significance And India’s Record

Like other experts, he though considers India have a strong chance to create history in South Africa this time around thanks to their world-class fast bowling attack. “Team India have a strong chance to win this series. India never won any series in South Africa earlier and they themselves are a very strong team, especially their fast bowling line-up. It is going to be a tough competition but I still think that can win," Rajkumar said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here