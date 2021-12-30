India vs South Africa 2021-22: WTC 2023 Points Table After Centurion Win

After a home series win and a 2-1 lead over England, Virat Kohli and his team is doing quite well in the WTC 2023 cycle. Now, after the win in Centurion, they have consolidated the fourth position as they beat South Africa by 113 runs. On the other hand, South Africa are languishing at the 8th spot.

The WTC table is topped by Australia, who have posted 3 wins, with Sri Lanka placed at the 2nd spot. The Pakistan side is placed at the 3rd spot, while the West Indies are sitting at the 5th position. The New Zealand cricket team is stationed at the 6th spot in the table, with the Joe Root led England outfit occupying the 7th position. Bangladesh are placed at the last spot.

India Breach Fortress Centurion

India beat South Africa in the first Test match in Centurion to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The venue is nothing short of a fortress for South Africa, but Kohli and his men breached it, becoming first Indian team to win a Test match here. India needed six wickets to wrap up a win, but the fifth-wicket stand between skipper Dean Elgar (77) and Temba Bavuma threatened to take the game away. The first half-an-hour saw no mistakes from the duo as South Africa reached 130/4 after resuming from their overnight total of 95/4. The body language had started to change when Jasprit Bumrah trapped Elgar in front. Bumrah, once again, struck just in time, identical to yesterday where he brought the visitors back in the game in the last 45 minutes or so, picking up the prized wickets of Rassie vd Dussen and T Maharaj.

As expected, the Proteas soon lost another wicket that belonged to Quinton de Kock. Known as ‘Quinny’ among his teammates, De Kock is a fine stroke maker who could have made things very difficult for India.

