India vs South Africa 2021-22: 'You Know What, India Are Not Getting Him Out Today'-Dean Elgar's Father Knew Son Will Get Job Done

As Dean Elgar brought South Africa within reaching distance of a historic win against India in Johannesburg, there was one man who knew what’s going to happen next. Richard Elgar, Dean’s father knew it all along how his son is planning to deliver the knockout punch to the Indians. He told The Indian Express how Dean had told him that he will stay till the very end and India can only remove him if they break a bone in his body. “Dad! I will be there till the end of the game tomorrow. If they want to get me out, they would have to break something in my body to drag me out of there. They are not going to get me by hitting me on the body. No way in hell.’ When I heard him say that, I knew he was charged up and felt he would do it,” said Richard Elgar as quoted by The Indian Express.

Richard added once the target became less than a hundred, he was sure that the game is only going to end in a South African victory. He told his wife, Dean’s mother, that their son will get the job done. “In the morning, when the target dipped under 100, I said to my wife, ‘you know what, they are not going to get him out today.’ I could see that he was in the zone – so focused, so intense in his bubble, that he didn’t even know what was going on around him. I could see it. She said ‘but 100 runs are there, and I went, ‘doesn’t matter. Dean and others are going to do it,” concluded Richard Elgar.

Dean Elgar scored 96* as South Africa fought back in the three-match series with a seven-wicket win. The series decider takes place in Cape Town from January 11 onwards.

