India vs South Africa 2021-Virat Kohli Pulls Ishant Sharma's Leg Over Small Suitcase | WATCH

India captain Virat Kohli created quite a steer with his explosive presser ahead of the South Africa departure, but he was in a jovial mood. A video posted by BCCI showed him joking around with pacer Ishant Sharma on the flight to Rainbow Nation. He was amazed with the size of the suitcase Ishant had brought with him. Kohli just couldn’t get his head around the fact that Ishant packed everything in that suitcase. The pacer then urged his skipper to leave him alone. “Subhe, subhe mat kar ye sab," he can be heard saying in the video.

Meanwhile Head Coach Rahul Dravid was seen sitting with Shreyas Iyer who was among the runs in the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand. He slammed a century on debut. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara said he was not able to catch some sleep despite trying hard and that he has been waiting to reach Johannesburg.

Earlier Kohli had said that they would miss the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma on the tour.

“We will miss his (Sharma) abilities a lot. He has proven in England already that he has really worked his Test game out and the opening partnership was very important for us to play the way we did in the series. With his experience and skill, we will miss his qualities," said Kohli in the pre-departure virtual press conference.

“But having said that, I think it’s an opportunity for someone like Mayank (Agarwal) and KL (Rahul) to step up and solidify that start that we got in the last series and make sure that the good work is carried on in this series as well," added Kohli.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here