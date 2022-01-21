IND vs SA 2021-22 Live Score, 2nd ODI Updates: Unchanged India Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against South Africa

Like KL Rahul said it’s quite straightforward with the nature of the wicket. I think there will be opportunity in the first hour with the ball swinging and nipping a bit, if we can take a couple of wickets and put them under pressure.
India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa on Friday. While the tourists have been unchanged, the hosts have brought in Sisanda Magala in place of Marco Jansen. Rahul is hopeful his team would put up a much better performance having learned from their defeat in the series opener on Wednesday. Read More
Lungi Ngidi asked some tough questions with the ball to Shikhar Dhawan. India need a good start here as the middle-order relies heavily on the top 3. 5 runs off the over IND 21/0 in 3 overs
Not the best start for Sisanda Magala as 15 runs came from it. Poor line and length and Shikhar Dhawan jumps on them to get off to a good start. A couple of boundaries from the over as Magala struggled in his first over. IND 16/0 in 2 overs
Excellent first over from Lungi Ngidi a tidy one as only a run came from it. KL Rahul tried to defend with soft hands. He will look to make an impact with the bat after an underwhelming show in the first ODI. While Shikhar Dhawan will look to emulate his performance from the previous one. IND 1/0 in 1 over
KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are in the middle to open the innings for India. Lungi Ngidi will start the proceedings with the new ball.
KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma says his team has made one change. They have rested Marco Janseon (to manage his workload) and brought in Sisanda Magala.
I think it’s pretty straightforward, second game on the same strip and important to put runs on the board and guessing the wicket will get slower later on. In the middle overs we couldn’t get the partnerships going and that’s the learning from the last game, hopefully we can go out there today and show better performance.
KL Rahul says India are playing the same team as the first ODI.
India have won the toss and captain KL Rahul says they’ll bat first.
KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad
Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne
Despite being in a comfortable position in the chase of 297, India wasted the opportunity for a middle-order collapse and succumb to a 31-run defeat. They currently trail the three-match series 0-1 and with after a gap of just one day, need to reload and relaunch themselves today.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa to be played at Boland Park in Paarl. The task for India is simple: Win today and keep the series alive. Lose today and say goodbye to chances of returning home with a series win from the South Africa tour. There’s been a certain sense of negativity surrounding this Indian team recently with the change in leadership, rumours of divided dressing room, BCCI brass unhappy with ex-captain Virat Kohli’s pre-tour presser. And add to that, the defeats across formats. It has all added up to the pressure. Will KL Rahul and co step up today?
With very little time to rest, India will be hoping to put up a better batting show and make a turnaround against South Africa in the second ODI at Boland Park on Friday.
In a short three-match series, where there’s just a day’s gap between the matches, India has to get the batting right, which was one of the main reasons for them losing the first match by 31 runs and being 1-0 behind in the series.
In a chase of 298, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli were going along nicely till both fell in quick succession. On the slow and spin-aiding pitch at Paarl, where stroke-play was difficult for fresh batters at the crease, India’s middle-order failed to get the chase on track and fell without making any substantial contributions as the tourists fell to 188/6.
Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer fell to short balls while Rishabh Pant was dismissed via a brilliant stumping from Quinton de Kock. Eventually, the visitors could manage 265/8 in 50 overs. Another trick which India and stand-in captain KL Rahul missed was giving Venkatesh a go with bowling.
When South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen were cruising along for their partnership of 204 and managing to neutralise Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur, not giving Venkatesh a go with his medium-pace was a big miss.
With Bavuma and van der Dussen employing conventional as well as reverse sweeps, one could sense that India were flat and devoid of ideas on how to stop the duo from scoring runs.
It was also a match where the South Africa spin trio of Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi picked four wickets overall while conceding 124 runs in 26 overs and did better than Indian spin duo of Ashwin and Chahal, who could take just one wicket while conceding 106 runs in their combined 20 overs.
For South Africa, everything went well with the bat and ball. Tightening the screws after Dhawan and Kohli fell meant they managed to swing the match in their favour.
They would like for their openers, de Kock, Janneman Malan and Markram to get more runs with the bat. It will be a hard task for India to stop a confident South Africa from winning their fourth match on the trot of this tour unless their batting and tactics put up an improved show.
Full Squads
India: KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav and Navdeep Saini.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne.
