India vs South Africa 2022, 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs SA Series Online And on TV

The second One Day match between India and South Africa will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl on January 21, Friday. The two teams will come into the high-octane clash with different moods. South Africa have an edge as they are leading the three-match series by 1-0.

Proteas dominated the first One Day International with a superlative batting and bowling performance. It was one of those rare performances by the hosts where they excelled in all the facets of the game. Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen were the highlights of the game as they hammered a century each.

India, on the other hand, looked off-color in the first ODI. The team lacked energy and enthusiasm. The Men in Blue need to forget the 31-run loss and make a solid comeback in the second game to save the series. While the bowlers need to be more consistent, the middle-order batters should also step up and score runs for the team.

When will the India vs South Africa 2022, 2nd ODI match be played?

The second One Day International of the three-match series will kickstart at 02:00 PM IST on January 21, Friday.

Where will India vs South Africa 2022, 2nd ODI match be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at Boland Park in Paarl.

What time will India vs South Africa 2022, 2nd ODI match begin?

The match will begin at 02:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 2022, 2nd ODI match?

South Africa vs India match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 2022, 2nd ODI match?

South Africa vs India match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

South Africa probable playing XI: Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

India probable playing XI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here