India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Score: Deepak Chahar Strikes Early; Janneman Malan Goes for 1

India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Score: Indian captain KL Rahul won the toss and has opted to field first against South Africa at Cape Town. Four changes in Indian playing XI Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, PRasidh Krishna get a look in. SA drop Tabraiz Shamsi and in comes Dwaine Pretorius
India and South Africa will have a go at each other for the last time in One Day Internationals on January 23, Sunday Read More
Well, well, well. What do we have here. KL Rahul with a shy at the stumps from mid-off and he finds his rival number short of the crease. Super stuff from the Indian skipper. Temba Bavuma took for a quick single and does not run in a straight line and that costs him. Nobody made a huge fuss about it. Bavuma thought he was safe, but he was not. Matter of inches in the end. SA lose two, India have 2 wickets in the powerplay overs. Couple of runs in the over and a wicket. SA 36/2 in 7
Another tidy over from Jaspit Bumrah. Just three off It. Back of the length deliveries mostly and no room for either QDK or Temba Bavuma work with. Top stuff from BOOM. SA 34/1 in 6
Deepak Chahar with tidy lines, but QDK is up to the mark. Couple of runs through covers and in front of the square. 6 runs of this over as well. SA 31/0 in 6
Lovely shot by Temba Bavuma and he is up and running. A classical on-drive, just leans into the straight fullish delivery from Jasprit Bumrah and earns his first boundary of the match. 6 runs off the over. SA 25/0 in 4
Janneman Malan falls cheaply this time around. He has squared up once again; very similar to the first ODI. Chahar gets one to angle in, back of length and Malan in two minds and loses his shape. Edge carries comfortably to Rishabh Pant. Malan falls for 1 and India have a wicket early in the match. But, an expensive over as QDK takes two fours in the over. He is looking in ominous touch.
Jasprit Bumrah with the second over and starts well. Bang on the length right up, gets some early movement as well. One nips back in and the inside edge saves Janneman Malan. But, he strays in line and QDK picks one off his leg. First boundary of the match. SA 8/0 in 2
Deepak Chahar has the new ball in his hand, Quinton de Kock on strike. Good carry off the first two deliveries, but not in the next two. Janneman Malan was surprised by extra bounce and that’s a healthy edge to first slip, but does not carry to Shikhar Dhawan opening over done. SA 2/0 in 1
Four changes in India’s playing XI. Needed too after the team had bombed in the preceding two matches. Bench strength has to be tried to give the rebuilding process momentum
South Africa XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala
India XI: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Huddle Talk ✅#TeamIndia gearing up for the final ODI of the series. 👍 👍#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/yP7phvJ0pU
India’s tour of South Africa has turned into an unending misery. To lose in both red and white ball series so comprehensively to a far inferior side – on paper as it turned out! – leaves Indian cricket in shambles currently. Given the frenetic calendar for the team, there is a need for deep introspection, but no time to procrastinate. Remedial measures to improve the situation have to flow rapidly, writes noted cricket journalist Ayaz Memon. READ FULL ARTICLE HERE
India and South Africa will have a go at each other for the last time in One Day Internationals on January 23, Sunday at Newlands in Cape Town. The third One Day International will be a dead-rubber as South Africa have already clinched the series by 2-0.The hosts delivered a phenomenal performance in the second ODI after winning the first match by 31 runs. India were decent with the bat as they scored 287 runs. Rishabh Pant was the highest run-getter for his team with 85 runs under his belt.
Chasing the total, South Africa batters delivered a masterclass. Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock hammered 91 and 78 runs respectively to help their team easily win the game by seven wickets.South Africa will now have their eyes set on the third ODI as they aim for a clean sweep. India, on the other hand, need to perform better with the ball to at least have one victory to their name in the ODI series.
South Africa probable playing XI: Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (captain)
India probable playing XI: Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal
