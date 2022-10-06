India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch IND vs SA 2022 Series Coverage on TV And Online

After the completion of the T20I series between India and South Africa, the two teams will feature in the 50-overs format. India will take on South Africa in three ODIs and the first match of the series will be played on Thursday. The opening ODI is scheduled to take place in Lucknow.

In Rohit Sharma’s absence, veteran opening batter Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the Men in Blue in the ODIs against South Africa while Shreyas Iyer will handle the responsibilities of vice-captain.

Apart from Iyer, India’s other two standbys for the T20 World Cup- Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar, have been named in the squad for the ODI series against South Africa.

The second ODI between India and South Africa will be played in Ranchi and Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the final ODI.

Ahead of Thursday’s first ODI match between India and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

When will the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa be played?

The first ODI match between India and South Africa will take place on October 6, Thursday.

Where will the first ODI match India vs South Africa be played?

The first ODI match between India and South Africa will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the first ODI match India vs South Africa begin?

The first ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa first ODI match?

India vs South Africa first ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa first ODI match?

India vs South Africa first ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs South Africa Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Janneman Malan, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

