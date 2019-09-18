India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Mohali Weather: Clear Skies Welcome Team India at Mohali
After a washout in the first T20I between India and South Africa in Dharamsala, the weather is expected to remain clear throughout the day with the temperature hovering around 30 degrees and humidity close to 75%.
