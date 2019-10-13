India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Match Day 4 at Pune: Jadeja Cleans Up De Kock, SA Five Down

Four! Bavuma takes a step out and lofts Jadeja over mid-off for a boundary. India won't be worried about the batsmen taking a few risks.
12:17 (IST)
OUT! Ravindra Jadeja's struck right after lunch. Quinton de Kock's gone looking for a big one and Jadeja's gone through the gates and cleaned him up. SA are five down.
11:32 (IST)
That's lunch on Day 4. South Africa are 74 for 4, six wickets away from victory. Ashwin the star of the session with two wickets. Saha a star too, for his two brilliant catches. South Africa need a huge effort from their middle and lower order to make a match of this.
11:25 (IST)
WICKET! Ashwin now gets Elgar. Loopy ball, Elgar goes for the attacking shot down the ground and miscues it to mid off. Umesh runs across to his right, juggles twice and takes a good catch. Elgar was successful in attacking Ashwin like that in Vizag, but not now. SA in trouble.
11:17 (IST)
WICKET! Faf du Plessis c Saha b Ashwin. Saha is having a terrific game and Ashwin gets a well deserved wicket. Ashwin draws him forward and then gets an inside edge, Saha juggles four times, dives and catches it before it goes down. Always tough, the ones coming off the inside edge. Big wicket, SA 70/3. Faf gone for 5 (54).
10:59 (IST)
REVIEW. Faf du Plessis given not out for an lbw call off Ashwin. Saha convinces Kohli for the review. Was that hitting in line? Umpire's call. Hitting the stumps but impact is umpire's call, stays not out.
10:00 (IST)
WICKET! Stunning catch from Saha. That's why he's rated highly as a keeper. This was down leg side from Umesh, de Bruyn glanced it, but Saha flung himself to his left and held on with one hand. Brilliant catch, SA 21/2.
09:40 (IST)
CATCH DROPPED. Virat Kohli at third slip. Umesh gets de Bruyn's outside edge but it goes through Kohli's fingers. Should have taken that. Action-packed start this.
09:33 (IST)
WICKET! Big inswinger and Ishant traps Markram lbw. Swung rapidly from outside off and struck him on middle stump line. Was that going down the leg? Nigel Llong doesn't think so. Markram ponders a review but walks off for duck. He should have reviewed that. It was missing leg stump! SA 0/1.
09:18 (IST)
India have enforced the follow on. So Kohli has gone for the aggressive option. It helped that the bowlers had a good rest overnight, should have made the difficult easier. The pitch is still good, so India have to work hard for their wickets now.
08:49 (IST)
Welcome to Day 4 of the second Test between India and South Africa from Pune. The question on everyone's mind right now - will India enforce the follow on? South Africa are 326 runs behind, but India bowled 105.4 overs in the first innings. Will the bowlers be tired to have a go immediately? Answers soon.
