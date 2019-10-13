Welcome to Day 4 of the second Test between India and South Africa from Pune. The question on everyone's mind right now - will India enforce the follow on? South Africa are 326 runs behind, but India bowled 105.4 overs in the first innings. Will the bowlers be tired to have a go immediately? Answers soon.
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Match at Pune, Day 4 Live Score: Will India Enforce Follow On?
STUMPS
IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019
India
601/5
(156.3) RR 3.84
South Africa
275
(105.4) RR 2.60
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
