India vs South Africa 3rd T20I in Cape Town: Where To Watch Live Coverage on TV and Live Streaming Online

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 24, 2018, 10:10 AM IST
South African batsman Reeza Hendricks batting during the 1st T20I cricket match in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Christiaan Kotze)

India would be eyeing a perfect end to what has been a thoroughly roller-coaster tour when they take on a depleted but not completely deflated South Africa in the decisive third Twenty20 International here on Saturday.

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played in Cape Town and the live broadcast will be shown on Sony Ten Network, starting 9:30 PM. The match can be streamed online on Sony Liv.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow our live blog on cricketnext.com.

Having suffered a minor setback in the previous game, India will look to recover and close out this eight-week long tour with a series' win.

The three-match series is level at 1-1 after the Men in Blue won the first T20I in Johannesburg by 28 runs. The Proteas bounced back in Centurion with a six-wicket win.

India have never played T20 cricket at Newlands. This will be their first such outing, while South Africa have a less than impressive record here. They have played 8 T20Is, and lost 5 of them here.

The two wins came in the 2007 World T20 and as such the hosts have only ever won a singular bilateral T20I game (against England in 2016) at Cape Town.

It doesn't necessarily give the visitors an advantage. Through this limited-overs' leg, South Africa have shown that they are more comfortable in the T20 setting, having won the rain-truncated Pink ODI as well as coming close while chasing 204 in the first match of this series, both at Wanderers.

Victory in the previous game will also be a reason for buoyancy in the Proteas' dressing room. Stand-in skipper JP Duminy was adamant that they had well-set plans for Indian batsmen and bowlers since the start of this series but just needed proper execution as was showcased at Supersport Park.

It was seen in how the hosts made pointed changes in their bowling plans, and then took the attack to India’s bowlers.

Duminy had named an unchanged eleven in the previous game, and it remains to be seen if they will bother breaking away from this consistency in the series-decider.

First Published: February 24, 2018, 9:50 AM IST

