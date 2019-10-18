India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online

India vs South Africa 3rd Test beginning on October 19th (Saturday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Pune and will begin at 0930 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs SA).
India are on auto pilot, irrespective of the personnel. All their batsmen are in form. All their bowlers are picking wickets. It won't be wrong to say they are close to unbeatable at home; they have an aura around them when playing in these conditions.
The big difference between India and South Africa has been the 'big scores'. When an Indian batsman gets a start, he makes it big. Mayank Agarwal and Kohli have made double-centuries. Rohit Sharma has a 176. They're consistent too; Mayank and Rohit have two centuries in the series already, while Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane have contributed with one half-century each.
South Africa's batsmen have got starts, but have not made them big. Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock scored centuries in the first innings at Visakhapatnam but their form has tapered down. Faf du Plessis has two half-centuries, but has not converted. That's not enough especially in these conditions where one wicket brings two, or more.
On the contrary, South Africa's contributors have been in the lower order. Senuran Muthusamy, Maharaj, Dane Piedt and Vernon Philander have all made runs, but they've all come at times when the game had already gone past them. For South Africa to stay in the game, they need the top order to click. The seniors - Elgar, du Plessis and de Kock - have to make themselves count. Temba Bavuma and Theunis de Bruyn, who have struggled but might get away thanks to Markram's injury, have to step up.
South Africa have to decide who they replace Markram with. Will they go for Zubayr Hamsa or an aggressive choice in Heinrich Klaasen? Maharaj's absence will pave way for one of Piedt or George Linde. South Africa also have Lungi Ngidi, but he could have to wait for his turn.
The pitch at Ranchi is dry, which means the visitors will face a trial by spin. There's a slim chance India might play Kuldeep Yadav for one of the pacers, making life even more difficult for South Africa. R Ashwin is the leading wicket-taker of the series (14) and is followed by Ravindra Jadeja (10).
South Africa will rue the fact that they've lost 16 wickets to pace in the two Tests. It's an aspect of the game they'd have felt a bit more control, and yet have struggled. If that margin can be reduced, they'll believe they have a better chance of battling against turn.
Talking about controllables and uncontrollables, South Africa have a big battle at the toss. They've lost nine in a row in Asia, and cannot afford that once more. Will they find some luck in Ranchi?
Squads:
India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill.
South Africa: Dean Elgar Theunis de Bruyn, Dane Piedt, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje.
