India vs South Africa | A Lookback at Previous Games Played at Ranchi

Ranchi is one of the latest additions to India’s cricketing venues. Located in Jharkhand, Ranchi is also the hometown of one of India’s most famous cricketers – MS Dhoni.
The JSCA Stadium has capacity of 50,000 people and has hosted one Test, five ODIs and two T20Is. Here is a lookback at all those games.
Tests:
India vs Australia, 2017 (Match Drawn)
The venue’s only Test was a high scoring one which ended in a draw. Electing to bat, Australia scored 451 with Steve Smith scoring 178 and Glenn Maxwell scoring 105.
India though responded in style, with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring a double ton and Wriddhiman Saha scoring 117.
India declared their innings at 603/9. Australia were struggling at 63/4 before Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb scored fighting half-centuries to help their team get away with a draw
ODIs:
India vs England, 2013 (India Won by 7 Wickets) - Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma got two wickets each as England were bowled out for paltry 155. Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 77 helped India chase down the target easily.
India vs Sri Lanka, 2014 (India Won by 3 Wickets) – Angelo Matthews’ unbeaten 139 and Lahiru Thirimanne’s half-century helped Sri Lanka reach 286/8 but Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 139 along with Ambati Rayudu’s 59 helped India cross the line despite a middle-order stutter.
India vs New Zealand, 2016, (NZ Won by 19 Runs) – Martin Guptill’s 72 and important contributions from Kane Williamson (41) and Ross Taylor (35) helped New Zealand reach a competitive 260/7 in their 50 overs.
India seemed to be cruising at one stage with Ajinkya Rahane (57) and Virat Kohli (45) batting well together but middle-order collapse, triggered by Southee, Boult and Neesham helped the Blackcaps seal a comfortable 19-run victory.
India vs Australia, 2019 (Aus Won by 32 Runs) – Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch put together an opening stand of 193, with Khawaja scoring a fine ton before Glenn Maxwell added a quickfire 47 off just 31 balls as Australia posted 313/5. Despite Kohli’s fine 123, India felt way short as none of the other batters could quite get going.
T20Is:
India vs Sri Lanka, 2016 (Ind Won by 69 runs) – Riding on Shikhar Dhawan’s half-century and cameos from Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya, India ended at 196/6. Sri Lanka were reduced to 16/3 and were never really in the game. They ended the game at 127/9, losing by 69 runs.
India vs Australia, 2019 (Ind Won by 9 Wickets) - In this rain interrupted match, Australia scored 118 and India were set a target of 49 in six overs via the D/L method. India reached home quite easily, winning with three balls to spare.
India vs South Africa | A Lookback at Previous Games Played at Ranchi
