India vs South Africa | A Lookback at the Last Five T20Is at Bengaluru

The M Chinnasawmy Stadium in Bengaluru has till date played host to six T20Is. On Sunday (September 22), India will take on South Africa in the seventh T20I to be held at the stadium.
India’s record at Bengaluru is a mixed one: in four matches played, the home side have lost two games and won the other two.
A win here for India will ensure they take the three-match series 2-0 whereas a win for the hosts will see the series end at 1-1 after the first match at Dharamsala was washed out.
Here’s a quick lookback at the last five T20I encounters in Bengaluru.
India vs Australia, February 27 2019 – Australia Won by 7 Wickets
Having already lost the first match of the series, India needed a win to keep the series alive. Batting first after Australia won the toss and chose to field, an unbeaten 72 from Virat Kohli as well as useful contributions from KL Rahul and MS Dhoni propelled India to an imposing target of 190-4.
D’Arcy Short scored a quickfire 40 but India got both Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch cheaply. However, an unbeaten 113 from Glenn Maxwell that included 7 fours and 9 sixes took Australia home with two balls to spare and saw them clinch the series.
India vs England, February 1 2017 – India Won by 75 Runs
This match was a series decider with both teams having won one match apiece. England won the toss and put India in to bat but the hosts, buoyed by half-centuries from Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni, ended the first innings with a total of 202-6.
England started well in reply and were at 113 in the 14th over when the dismissal of Eoin Morgan by Yuzvendra Chahal turned the match on its head. England lost 8 wickets for 8 runs and collapsed to a thumping loss, with Chahal ending the match with figures of 6-25.
India vs Bangladesh, March 23 2016 – India Won by 1 Run
While T20s are usually associated with plenty of slapdash hitting, this World T20 encounter was a low-scoring thriller. Put in to bat first, India could only manage 146-7 in their 20 overs, with most batsmen getting starts which they could not convert.
Amazingly, India kept themselves in the match till the end and Hardik Pandya bowled the final over with Bangladesh needing 11 to win. He went for two boundaries but took two wickets in two balls and with 2 runs needed off the final ball, Mustafizur was run out by Dhoni as India sealed a thrilling win.
Australia vs Bangladesh, March 21 2016 – Australia Won by 3 Wickets
Another encounter in the 2016 World T20 saw Australia take on Bangladesh in the group stages. Batting first, Bangladesh could manage only 156-5 in their 20 overs after Adam Zampa ran through the top order.
It was never likely to be enough against the Australians and so it proved. Usman Khawaja scored a half-century atop the order and while they did lose wickets on a regular basis, the target wasn’t big enough to cause them any significant trouble and they got home with 9 balls to spare.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, March 20 2016 – West Indies Won by 7 Wickets
The World T20 group stage encounter between West Indies and Sri Lanka was a relatively one-sided affair. Put in to bat first, Sri Lanka struggled to get going and were only able to put up 122-9 in their 20 overs, with Thisara Perera’s 40 being the highest score of the innings.
In reply the West Indies lost Johnson Charles, Marlon Samuels and Denesh Ramdin cheaply but an unbeaten 84 by Andre Fletcher and a quickfire 20 from Andre Russell meant they were never in any danger of losing the match, getting the win with 10 balls left.
