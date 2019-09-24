India vs South Africa: A Lookback at Umesh Yadav’s Best Spells in Test Cricket

Umesh Yadav, who last played a Test match in 2018 during India’s tour of Australia, found himself back in the national team reckoning on Tuesday.
The 31-year old pacer was named as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah – who has sustained a minor stress fracture in his back – for the three-Test series against South Africa set to begin next week.
Umesh’s Test career hit a roadblock due to his inconsistent showings outside the subcontinent but he remains a formidable bowler in home conditions.
India will miss Bumrah in the Test series but Umesh is a more than capable backup option. Here’s a lookback at his five best spells in Test cricket.
6-88 and 4-45 vs West Indies at Hyderabad, October 12-14 2019
Umesh’s 10-wicket haul in 2018 against the West Indies was key to the home side completing a 2-0 clean sweep ahead of their all-important tour to Australia. Till date, it remains the Vidarbha speedster’s best showing in Test cricket.
He took 6 wickets in the first innings, getting the key wickets of Shai Hope, Shane Dowrich, Roston Chase (who had scored a century) and Jason Holder. His second innings four-wicket haul ensured India had to chase only 72 runs for victory, a task they accomplished with 10 wickets in hand.
5-93 vs Australia at Perth, January 13-15 2012
Umesh’s first five-wicket haul in Test cricket is often forgotten mainly because it came in a match that saw an Indian side that consisted of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and MS Dhoni lose a Test match by an innings and 37 runs.
India were bundled out for 161 after being put in to bat, with Australia managing 369 in reply. They would have managed more but for Umesh’s five-wicket haul that saw him snare both Ricky Ponting and Shaun Marsh cheaply, the former with a wonderful in-swinging yorker.
4-32 vs Australia at Pune, February 23-25 2017
Another good showing with the ball that was overshadowed by India’s batting woes, Umesh took 4 wickets to lead the charge as India managed to dismiss Australia for just 260 in the first innings and put themselves in a good position to win the Test match.
Instead, batting collapses in the first and second innings – they were dismissed for 105 and 107, respectively – thanks to some inspired bowling by Steve O’Keefe saw Australia run out winners by a whopping 333 runs.
4-41 vs West Indies at North Sound, July 21-24 2016
India had posted a mammoth 566-8 declared in the first innings and barring a match-changing innings from the West Indian batsmen, were already favourites to win the Test. Umesh combined with Mohammed Shami to run through the home side.
Umesh’s 4-41 was the pick of the spells in the first innings, prompting skipper Virat Kohli to make the home side follow on. Umesh picked up another wicket in the second innings as Ravichandran Ashwin – who took 7-83 – made short work of the hosts and ensure an India win by an innings and 92 runs.
4-70 vs Australia at Melbourne, December 26-29 2011
The first Test of India’s tour Down Under in 2011 was a close affair that could have gone India’s way but for their famed batting line-up folding under pressure, but it also saw Umesh put in a decent performance in the second innings that gave India some hope of winning the Test.
Having dismissed India for 282 after posting 333, Australia could manage only 240 all out in the second innings. Umesh got rid of David Warner, Ed Cowan and Shaun Marsh but useful contributions from Ricky Ponting and Michael Hussey meant India had one too many runs to score in the end.
