Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

273/3 (85.1)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd T20I: JER VS QAT

live
JER JER
QAT QAT

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201918:30 IST

3rd T20I: QAT VS JER

upcoming
QAT QAT
JER JER

Pune MCAS

11 Oct, 201910:30 IST

India vs South Africa: Agarwal Extends Consistency at the Venue Where It All Began

Mayank Agarwal has good memories of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. It was here that he blasted a triple century in a Ranji Trophy match in 2017 after nearly being dropped for a pair in the previous match.

Karthik Lakshmanan |October 10, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Agarwal Extends Consistency at the Venue Where It All Began

Mayank Agarwal has good memories of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. It was here that he blasted a triple century in a Ranji Trophy match in 2017 after nearly being dropped for a pair in the previous match. Agarwal went on to score more than 1000 runs in that month alone - November - earning a new tag for himself. A tag he was not exactly used to in all his previous years: consistent.

Agarwal was back at the MCA stadium in Pune two years later, this time as an opener for India in the Test series against South Africa. And once again, he showed proof of that tag he earned, scoring his second Test ton in back-to-back matches. His 108 on the opening day of the second Test helped India gain firm control as they ended on 273 for 3, looking set for much more.

The knock follows a double-ton in the first innings of the Visakhapatnam Test. While that knock was nearly a cruise control, made easier by the company of Rohit Sharma, this one was all about grinding out tough phases.

The Pune pitch had some help for the pacers early on, as was evident by both teams bringing in third pacers into their XIs. South Africa lost the toss - always a disadvantage in India - but had an opportunity to get some early wickets. Agarwal was in the line of fire but came out triumphant.

Vernon Philander in particular tested Agarwal in the initial stages. With the ball nibbling around, Agarwal played and missed, played and edged, and was even struck on the pads for a massive LBW shout which went to the DRS. Agarwal survived all that, even as Rohit succumbed to an outside edge on the last ball of the 10th over from Kagiso Rabada.

The tests only got tougher even after Philander went. Anrich Nortje was given a Test debut ahead of Lungi Ngidi in place of Dane Piedt, and he seemed intent to make a mark steaming in at nearly 150 kmph every ball. With a fluid action, Nortje went for the short ball strategy, hitting Agarwal's bat fast and high.

The phase of the game even included Nortje hitting Agarwal on his helmet while the batsman tried to duck. It was raw pace on display, and the ball flew off the helmet to the boundary.

The usual protocol followed, with Agarwal undergoing concussion tests and a check-up of his helmet. He was deemed fit to carry on, and showed why the very next ball; Nortje bowled fuller, and Agarwal came forward to drive on the up through cover for four. That was Agarwal showing that he was in control.

Unlike in the previous Test when Rohit deflated South Africa and Agarwal nearly batted under his shadows, this time it was all about Agarwal taking control. Cheteshwar Pujara went about his business at the other end while Agarwal showed his strokeplay; he drove beautifully, and pulled with control when pacers went short. A pull shot off Nortje, with the bottom hand rolling over to keep the ball down and away from catchers stationed for that shot, was perhaps the shot of the day.

Agarwal scored 34 off 80 in the first session, giving the respect to the bowlers. In the next, he took more control, adding 52 off 91. He seemed set to open up after tea, stroking Keshav Maharaj for two consecutive sixes down the ground to get to 99. The century came in the next over when he steered Philander to third man for a boundary.

The change of gears meant danger for South Africa, and a calculated move from Agarwal. Batting wasn't going to be a cakewalk on this track, as was evident from the way Virat Kohli began; the captain scored only 9 off his first 44 balls. Agarwal had to ensure India don't get into a shell - they were also one batsman short - and took the gamble trusting his strokeplay.

But just when he seemed set for another big one, Rabada ended his stay, beating him for pace and getting him to nick to slip. Agarwal had done his work though, taking yet another step towards keeping that 'consistent' tag.

2019agarwalindia vs south africa 2019mayank agarwalPune Testsouth africa vs india 2019

Related stories

India vs South Africa | Mayank Agarwal Plays Fearlessly Like Virender Sehwag: VVS Laxman
Cricketnext Staff | October 7, 2019, 1:58 PM IST

India vs South Africa | Mayank Agarwal Plays Fearlessly Like Virender Sehwag: VVS Laxman

India vs South Africa | Will Judge Mayank Agarwal After a Year or So: Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | October 4, 2019, 7:36 PM IST

India vs South Africa | Will Judge Mayank Agarwal After a Year or So: Ganguly

From Double-Duck to Double-Ton, the Mayank Agarwal Transformation
Karthik Lakshmanan | October 4, 2019, 7:28 AM IST

From Double-Duck to Double-Ton, the Mayank Agarwal Transformation

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 11 Oct, 2019

JER v QAT
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more