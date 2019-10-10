India vs South Africa: Agarwal Extends Consistency at the Venue Where It All Began
Mayank Agarwal has good memories of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. It was here that he blasted a triple century in a Ranji Trophy match in 2017 after nearly being dropped for a pair in the previous match.
India vs South Africa: Agarwal Extends Consistency at the Venue Where It All Began
Mayank Agarwal has good memories of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. It was here that he blasted a triple century in a Ranji Trophy match in 2017 after nearly being dropped for a pair in the previous match.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 7, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Mayank Agarwal Plays Fearlessly Like Virender Sehwag: VVS Laxman
Cricketnext Staff | October 4, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Will Judge Mayank Agarwal After a Year or So: Ganguly
Karthik Lakshmanan | October 4, 2019, 7:28 AM IST
From Double-Duck to Double-Ton, the Mayank Agarwal Transformation
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 11 Oct, 2019
JER v QATPune MCAS All Fixtures
Team Rankings