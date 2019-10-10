Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

273/3 (85.1)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 10: NEP VS OMA

live
NEP NEP
OMA OMA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: QAT VS JER

upcoming
QAT QAT
JER JER

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201918:30 IST

India vs South Africa: Agarwal Ton Helps India Take Early Control on Day 1

Mayank Agarwal notched up yet another ton as India dominated the proceedings on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa in Pune.

Cricketnext Staff |October 10, 2019, 5:06 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Agarwal Ton Helps India Take Early Control on Day 1

Mayank Agarwal notched up yet another ton as India dominated the proceedings on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa in Pune.

India reached 273/3 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease but it was a day that again belonged to Agarwal who scored a masterly 108.

Electing to bat first, it was important for the hosts to get through the initial hour with caution as the pitch had something in it for the pacers, thanks to the overnight showers.

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal started cautiously, playing the ball on merit and not afraid to put away the loose balls.

During the first hour, Agarwal was cautious against Vernon Philander and Rabada, who bowled a probing first spell.

The 28-year-old Agarwal was smart enough to wait for the third seamer in rookie Anrich Nortje (0/46 in 10 overs) to be introduced into the attack.

Nortje was clearly the fastest of the trio of pacers and Agarwal started with a streaky boundary between the slips, but soon got into the groove with a number of boundaries through the off-side.

Nortje, with his pace, was guilty of bowling fuller deliveries at a drivable length outside the off-stump.

In fact, Dale Steyn's twitter advice "Use that short leg", was meant for Nortje, advising him to alter the length.

In one of his overs before lunch, Agarwal hit an off-drive followed by two cover drives.

Kagiso Rabada - who was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, picking 3/48, then struck as he removed Rohit for 14, as he nicked one through to the keeper.

He was unlucky to miss out on a second wicket -- of Cheteshwar Pujara -- when Temba Bavuma, at short leg, missed a reflex catch. The batsman was yet to get off the mark at that stage.

Pujara made South Africa pay, notching his 22nd half-century, with Maharaj facing the brunt of his bat. Agarwal and Pujara added 138 runs for the second wicket with minimum fuss before Rabada struck at the stroke of tea, removing Pujara for 58.

Agarwal then completed his ton with skipper Virat Kohli on the other side but he was removed soon after - again Rabada striking for South Africa as Agarwal nicked one through to du Plessis.

Just when it seemed South Africa were back in the game, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane grinded the visitors with some solid defence and application on the crease.

The two took their time but continued to frustrate South Africa by giving nothing away. Kohli reached his half-century soon after Proteas took the new ball.

Kohli was unbeaten on 63 and Rahane on 18 before umpires called stumps early due to bad light.

agarwalindia vs south africa 2019mayank agarwalPunePune Testsouth africa vs india 2019

Related stories

India vs South Africa | Young South African Pacers Could Learn a Lot Watching Shami: Du Plessis
Cricketnext Staff | October 9, 2019, 9:21 PM IST

India vs South Africa | Young South African Pacers Could Learn a Lot Watching Shami: Du Plessis

India vs South Africa | Virat Kohli Impressed With 'Selfless and Flexible' Team
Cricketnext Staff | October 9, 2019, 3:26 PM IST

India vs South Africa | Virat Kohli Impressed With 'Selfless and Flexible' Team

India vs South Africa | Would Like Points to be Doubled For Away Test Wins: Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | October 9, 2019, 1:12 PM IST

India vs South Africa | Would Like Points to be Doubled For Away Test Wins: Kohli

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019

JER v QAT
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more