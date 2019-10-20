India vs South Africa: Ajinkya Rahane Slams Test Ton at Home After Three Years
India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane brought up his 11th Test ton in the third Test against South Africa at Ranchi on Sunday. The middle-order batsman slammed a brilliant 115 from 192 balls and was at his fluent best as he hit 17 fours and a six in his innings.
