FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

357/4 (85.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

3rd Test: IND VS SA

IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

India vs South Africa: Ajinkya Rahane Slams Test Ton at Home After Three Years

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane brought up his 11th Test ton in the third Test against South Africa at Ranchi on Sunday. The middle-order batsman slammed a brilliant 115 from 192 balls and was at his fluent best as he hit 17 fours and a six in his innings.

Cricketnext Staff |October 20, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
During his majestic ton, Rahane ended his three-year drought for a ton at home. The last time he hit a century in India was in 2016 when he got 188 against New Zealand in Indore in 2016. Additionally, this was his fourth ton at home, as compared to seven abroad.

Recently, in the Test series against West Indies, Rahane had brought up a Test ton after a gap of two years, when he got a century in Antigua.

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, Rahane & Rohit Sharma bailed India out of a tricky situation. After being 39/3 at one stage, the duo combined well and added 267 runs together to put India in a position of strength.

Before Rahane, Rohit also brought up his sixth ton in Tests, and third in the ongoing series.

