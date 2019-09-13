Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Tea

THE ASHES, 2019 5th Test, The Oval, London, 12 - 16 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

England

294 (87.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

147/4 (44.0)

Australia trail by 147 runs, MIN. 38.0 Overs Left Today
Live

BAN TRI-NATION T20I SERIES, 2019 Match 1, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 13 September, 2019

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

72/5 (12.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: ZIM VS BAN

live
ZIM ZIM
BAN BAN

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 3: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Mirpur

15 Sep, 201918:00 IST

India vs South Africa | Always Wanted to Make a Mark in Test Cricket: Bumrah

Bumrah has picked up 62 wickets from 12 Tests so far.

PTI |September 13, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Always Wanted to Make a Mark in Test Cricket: Bumrah

Branded a limited-overs specialist at the beginning of his career, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Friday said it was nothing short of a dream come true when he made the Test side as success in the longest format is what he has always craved for.

Bumrah is just 12 Tests old and already has 62 wickets to his credit.

"For me, Test cricket was very important and I always wanted to play Test cricket and didn't want to be a cricketer who has played (only) T20s and ODIs. I gave a lot of importance to Test cricket. I always wanted to make a mark in Test cricket," Bumrah said.

"I had the belief that I have done well in first-class cricket, then I could replicate that in Test matches. The journey has just started, just played 12 Tests. When I made my Test debut in South Africa after playing two years of international cricket, it was a dream come true (moment).

"Being there playing in the white jersey was a great feeling and then slowly contributing to team success gave me satisfaction," the pacer, who became the third Indian to pick a hat-trick in Test cricket said.

Bumrah has picked up 62 wickets from 12 Tests so far.

The pacer uses the outswinger very well and according to him playing in England gave him confidence to execute the skill.

Asked about his away going ball, Bumrah said, "Not mastering it but I always had the out-swinger and not used it, but playing in England gave me a lot of confidence, the duke ball swings for a long time and that gave me a lot of confidence.

"I became more and more confident as I played more and more Test matches and because of that I was able to execute in Test matches."

India Cricketindia vs south africa 2019jasprit bumrah

Related stories

Jasprit Bumrah Goes Retro for Magazine Photoshoot
Cricketnext Staff | September 8, 2019, 12:04 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah Goes Retro for Magazine Photoshoot

Jasprit Bumrah Can Become India’s Greatest Fast Bowler: Kumble
Gaurav Kalra | September 7, 2019, 5:43 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah Can Become India’s Greatest Fast Bowler: Kumble

WATCH | Bumrah is a Great Student of the Game: Kumble
Cricketnext Staff | September 7, 2019, 5:55 PM IST

WATCH | Bumrah is a Great Student of the Game: Kumble

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 15 Sep, 2019

AFG v BAN
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...