Former Mumbai batsman Amol Muzumdar has been appointed South Africa's interim batting coach for the three-Test series in India.
Muzumdar was a domestic stalwart and the second highest run-getter in the history of Ranji Trophy. He played 171 first-class matches for 11167 runs at an average of 48.13 with 30 centuries, and was unfortunate to miss out on national selections.
Muzumdar retired in 2014 and has taken up various coaching roles since. He is the batting coach of the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.
"Cricket has always been and will continue to be my calling," said Muzumdar. "Having spent 25 years on the pitch as a player I intend to spend the next 25 tapping and grooming talent on the cricket field. I am very excited about this new chapter to my coaching career."
"Amol is a perfect fit for us," said CSA Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl. "He brings an intimate knowledge of Indian playing conditions and the challenges our batsmen are likely to face. He also assisted us at the spin bowling camp we held recently in India and thus has already built up a good working relationship with Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Zubayr Hamza."
The first of the three Tests start on October 2 in Visakhapatnam, before the series moves to Pune and Ranchi. The two teams will also play three T20Is in the tour.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs South Africa: Amol Mazumdar Appointed South Africa Interim Batting Coach
Former Mumbai batsman Amol Muzumdar has been appointed South Africa's interim batting coach for the three-Test series in India.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 9, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
South African Team Attends High Commissioner's Dinner in Delhi
Cricketnext Staff | September 8, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah Goes Retro for Magazine Photoshoot
Cricketnext Staff | September 1, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
Klaasen Hoping to Make South Africa Test Debut in India
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida All Fixtures
Team Rankings