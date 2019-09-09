Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa: Amol Mazumdar Appointed South Africa Interim Batting Coach

Former Mumbai batsman Amol Muzumdar has been appointed South Africa's interim batting coach for the three-Test series in India.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Amol Mazumdar Appointed South Africa Interim Batting Coach

Former Mumbai batsman Amol Muzumdar has been appointed South Africa's interim batting coach for the three-Test series in India.

Muzumdar was a domestic stalwart and the second highest run-getter in the history of Ranji Trophy. He played 171 first-class matches for 11167 runs at an average of 48.13 with 30 centuries, and was unfortunate to miss out on national selections.

Muzumdar retired in 2014 and has taken up various coaching roles since. He is the batting coach of the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

"Cricket has always been and will continue to be my calling," said Muzumdar. "Having spent 25 years on the pitch as a player I intend to spend the next 25 tapping and grooming talent on the cricket field. I am very excited about this new chapter to my coaching career."

"Amol is a perfect fit for us," said CSA Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl. "He brings an intimate knowledge of Indian playing conditions and the challenges our batsmen are likely to face. He also assisted us at the spin bowling camp we held recently in India and thus has already built up a good working relationship with Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Zubayr Hamza."

The first of the three Tests start on October 2 in Visakhapatnam, before the series moves to Pune and Ranchi. The two teams will also play three T20Is in the tour.

