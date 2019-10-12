Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa | Ashwin Fourth Indian to Take 50 Test Wickets Against SA

Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the fourth Indian bowler to take 50 wickets against the Proteas in the longest format of the game.

IANS |October 12, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Ashwin Fourth Indian to Take 50 Test Wickets Against SA

Pune: Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up four wickets on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa on Saturday, became the fourth Indian bowler to take 50 wickets against the Proteas in the longest format of the game.

Ashwin finished with figures of 4/69, accounting for the wickets of South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis (64), Quinton de Kock (31), Kagiso Rabada (2) and Keshav Maharaj (72) as the visitors' first innings folded for 275, still 326 runs behind India's first innings tally of 601/5 declared.

Ashwin thus joined an elite list of Indian bowlers who have taken 50 or more Test wickets against South Africa, which includes Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Javagal Srinath.

Kumble tops the chart with 84 wickets, followed by Srinath and Harbhajan, who had scalped 64 and 60 wickets, respectively, against South Africa.

