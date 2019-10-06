India vs South Africa: Ashwin Joint-fastest to 350 Test Wickets, Joins Muralitharan on Top
As R Ashwin castled South African batsman Theunis de Bruyn on the fifth morning of the first Test at Visakhapatnam, the off-spinner became the joint-fastest to 350 Test wickets, alongside Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan – both in 66 matches.
