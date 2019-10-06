Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa: Ashwin Joint-fastest to 350 Test Wickets, Joins Muralitharan on Top

As R Ashwin castled South African batsman Theunis de Bruyn on the fifth morning of the first Test at Visakhapatnam, the off-spinner became the joint-fastest to 350 Test wickets, alongside Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan – both in 66 matches.

Cricketnext Staff |October 6, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
A classic off-spinner’s dismissal, Ashwin pitched the ball in the rough outside off, and the batsman went for a cut.

As the ball spun back in sharply to de Bruyn, he ended up chopping it on to the stumps.

ashwin

With this wicket, Ashwin became only the fourth Indian bowler to bag 350 wickets. The other players to have achieved this feat are Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Kapil Dev.

In the first innings of the match, Ashwin had taken seven wickets, which was his 27th fifer in Tests, and first in two years. His last fifer before this came back in August 2017.

With this fifer, he broke another record. This was his fifth five-wicket haul against South Africa, and surpassed Javagal Srinath & Harbhajan Singh who had four each to their name.

