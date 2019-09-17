India vs South Africa | Bat Holds Edge Over Ball in Previous Mohali T20Is

After a washout in the first T20I in Dharamshala, the action will move to Mohali as India prepare to take on South Africa in the second T20I of the three match series.
With the T20 World Cup set to be held in Australia next year, every match becomes valuable.
The Mohali pitch is known to offer assistance to the pacers but also suits batsmen who like the ball to come onto their bat. Here is a look at the past T20Is held at Mohali which shows how the bat has often held the edge over the ball.
India vs Australia, 2016 T20 World Cup - This is a game no Indian fan will forget in a hurry. Virat Kohli was at his absolute best as India chased down 161 and registered a six-wicket win to seal a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament. Australia elected to bat and Finch provided the perfect start, blasting 43 off 34 balls. Maxwell's late fireworks helped Australia reach 160/6 in their alloted 20 overs. India lost openers Dhawan and Rohit early but Kohli was in no mood to relent. He single-handedly scored more than half the required runs as India sealed the chase in style.
Australia vs Pakistan, 2016 T20 World Cup - Another run fest in Mohali as Australia took on Pakistan in the group stage encounter. Electing to bat, Steve Smith led from the front smashing 61 off just 43 balls. Glenn Maxwell's 18-ball 30 and Shane Watson's unbeaten 44 off just 21 balls helped Australia reach 193/4 in 20 overs. James Faulkner though was the star as he simply ripped through the Pakistan batting line-up, picking 5/27 in his 4 overs. Pakistan were restricted to 172/8 in their 20 overs as Australia registered an easy victory.
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2016 T20 World Cup - Pakistan were at the receiving end of yet another drubbing as New Zealand batted first and scored 180/5. Guptill smashed three sixes and 10 fours, scoring 80 off just 48 balls. Pakistan started well in the chase, with Sharjeel Khan scoring 47 off just 25 deliveries and piling up a 65-run partnership for the first wicket in just 5 overs. However, once he departed, Pakistan simply lost their way in the chase and ended on 158/5 after 20 overs. Mitchell Santner's 2/29 and Adam Milne picking 2/26 were the key performers with the ball for the Kiwis.
Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd T20I in 2009 - India chased down 207 in one of the most thrilling games at the venue. Electing to bat, Sri Lanka scored 206/7 with Kumar Sangakkara scoring 59 off 31 deliveries. Sanath Jayasuriya scored 31 off 21 while Angelo Matthews finished unbeaten on 26 off 13 balls. All Indian bowlers leaked runs except for Yuvraj Singh who was the pick of the bowlers, ending with figures of 3/23. India used seven bowlers in total. However, in chase Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir got off to a blistering start, putting on a 68 run partnership in first 6 overs. Dhoni promoted himself upto number 3 and hit 46 off 28 but it was again Yuvraj Singh who was at the peak of his powers. He hit unbeaten 60 off just 25 balls, striking at 240 as India chased down the score with five balls to spare.
India vs South Africa | Bat Holds Edge Over Ball in Previous Mohali T20Is
