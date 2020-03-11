Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa | BCCI Announces Precautionary Measures Taken Against Coronavirus

With COVID-19 (Coronavirus) gripping all walks of life including sports events around the world, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has released a list of precautions taken to avoid spreading of the virus

Cricketnext Staff |March 11, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
With COVID-19 (Coronavirus) gripping all walks of life including sports events around the world, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has released a list of precautions taken to avoid spreading of the virus during the three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning with the first game in Dharamsala on Thursday.

The BCCI said they have been monitoring the situation and educating players, support staff and the respective state associations about the standard guidelines set by the government health ministry and the World health Organization (WHO).

The board listed the Do’s and Don’ts of personal hygiene including but not limited to:

* washing hands with soap & water for a minimum of 20 seconds,

* use of hand sanitizers,

* covering mouth while sneezing or coughing,

* reporting to the medical team immediately in case of fever, cough or any illness,

* avoid touching face, mouth, nose and eyes before thoroughly washing hands,

* avoid eating out at restaurants where hygiene standards are unknown or compromised,

* avoid close contact & interaction with individuals outside the team environment (to avoid cross-infection from unknown individuals). Includes avoiding handshake, handling unknown phones for selfies.

The board said it has issued mandates to airlines, hotels and state associations about 'thorough sanitization' of all facilities that the team will use during the tour.

The BCCI also listed measures taken to ensure safety of spectators, saying all washrooms in the stadiums will be stocked with sanitizers and hand-wash liquids. The state associations will also ensure that the public has access to information and education material on the COVID-19 through posters and public announcements.

The board's announcement comes in the backdrop of growing doubts over the IPL, which is scheduled to begin on March 29. There have been reports that the Maharashtra government has banned ticket sales for the IPL, while the Karnataka government has decided to wait and watch.

India has so far reported around 60 cases of coronavirus infected people.

