India vs South Africa | Been Very Lucky in My Career to Make Records: Ashwin

After Ravichandran Ashwin became the joint-fastest bowler to 350 Test wickets, equalling the record of Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan by reaching the milestone in his 66th Test, the spinner spoke with Indian fielding coach R Sridhar after the match and looked back at the time the duo spoke to each other after Ashwin picked up his 300th wicket as well.
In a tweet posted by the BCCI, there is a flashback to when Ashwin spoke to Sridhar in 2007, and then it cut to the present day when the two spoke to each other once again.
The journey of an interviewSame people, different years, different landmarks. From 2017 to 2019, we look at the past & present of @ashwinravi99's achievement with the ball in a conversation with fielding coach @coach_rsridhar. By @RajalArora Full 📹📹https://t.co/BsR6IPyooq pic.twitter.com/ovAHjRepUt— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2019
The journey of an interviewSame people, different years, different landmarks. From 2017 to 2019, we look at the past & present of @ashwinravi99's achievement with the ball in a conversation with fielding coach @coach_rsridhar. By @RajalArora Full 📹📹https://t.co/BsR6IPyooq pic.twitter.com/ovAHjRepUt
“I don’t really feel the sense of it soaking in. Hopefully there are better things to come, and this will fall by the wayside and I’ll do a lot more spectacular things for the team,” Ashwin had said back in 2007 after taking his 300th wicket.
After winning the first Test against South Africa in Vizag on Sunday, Ashwin was asked how he felt reaching the milestone of 350 wickets. “Obviously, these things happen over a period of time and it’s not like you can plan any of these things. I’ve been very lucky in my career with where I’ve got with these records. But it’s important to stick to the process every single day and try and stick to the basics, try and keep it as simple as possible, because that’s what makes it easier for you every time you go into the next game,” he said.
“I want to keep my bowling as simple and straightforward as possible. I want to be as prepared as possible and try and tick all boxes before a game. Try and be in the best mental and physical space getting into that match, assessing the pitch really well.
“All these are things that I play inside my head and try and be as prepared as possible getting into a game. With regards to how I go about my work, how I don’t want to chase anything again and again, I want to keep it very simple. That’s what I’ve learnt over the last year or so.”
Ashwin registered excellent figures of 46.2-11-145-7 in the first innings and 20-5-44-1 in the second innings, contributing massively to a 203-run win.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs South Africa | Been Very Lucky in My Career to Make Records: Ashwin
In a tweet posted by the BCCI, there is a flashback to when Ashwin spoke to Sridhar in 2007, and then it cut to the present day when the two spoke to each other once again.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 5, 2019, 9:17 PM IST
India vs South Africa | "Didn't Want" New Ball to go Soft on Day Five: Pujara
Cricketnext Staff | September 7, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
WATCH | Ashwin is Still India's No.1 Spinner & Should be Part of Team: Kumble
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Donates Rs 25 Lakh to WWF & Ol Pejeta
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
NEP v NEDKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings