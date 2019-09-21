India vs South Africa: Bengaluru Weather Report - Rain Likely in T20I Series Decider
The final T20I between India and South Africa will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and India will look to wrap up the series without any hiccups having taken a 1-0 series lead after the win at Mohali.
India vs South Africa: Bengaluru Weather Report - Rain Likely in T20I Series Decider
The final T20I between India and South Africa will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and India will look to wrap up the series without any hiccups having taken a 1-0 series lead after the win at Mohali.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Sat, 21 September, 2019
AFG v BANChittagong ZAC
ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019
AFG v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019
TBC v TBCMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings