ZIM IN BAN, 2 T20IS, 2020 2nd T20I, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 March, 2020

Zimbabwe

0/0 (0.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to field)
RANJI TROPHY 2019/20 Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

Saurashtra

425 (171.5)

Saurashtra
v/s
Bengal
Bengal*

134/3 (65.0)

Bengal trail by 301 runs

2nd T20I: BAN VS ZIM

BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

11 Mar, 202017:30 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202013:30 IST

1st ODI: AUS VS NZ

AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

13 Mar, 202009:00 IST

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

Cricketnext Staff |March 11, 2020, 3:15 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar v De Kock, and Other Key Battles in First ODI

India and South Africa will begin their three-match ODI series with the first game in Dharamsala on Thursday (March 12).

Here is a look at the key battles ahead of the game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar v Quinton de Kock

All eyes will be on how the Indian pacers perform, for different reasons. Bhuvneshwar is returning after injury, having last played an ODI in August last year. Will he be able to find swing? Will he be able to bowl at full pace? Will he get through the series without further fitness issues?

Bumrah, meanwhile, will be in focus as he has not been in the best of forms recently. He went wicketless in the three-ODI series in New Zealand and will be keen to prove a point. Both pacers will be against an in-form and high on confidence Quinton de Kock.

De Kock led South Africa to a whitewash over Australia at home, and although he didn't make too many runs in the ODIs, he was in fine hitting form in the T20Is and the series against England. He has a very good record against India, and how he deals with the Indian pacers at the top might set up the contest.

Lungi-Ngidi-AP

Lungi Ngidi v Virat Kohli

Scores of 51, 15 and 9 in the three ODIs against New Zealand, followed by a poor performance in the two-Test series mean Kohli finds himself in a rare position of pressure for being 'out of form'. The occasional dip in form is inevitable and the Indian captain is known to rise back quickly. The series against South Africa could well be the beginning of better things.

He will be against an in-form Lungi Ngidi, who picked up 6/58 in his last ODI, against Australia. The pacer has picked up 12 wickets from four matches after returning from injury, and his experience of playing in the IPL will be useful in leading the South African pace attack in Indian conditions.

Yuzvendra Chahal v Heinrich Klaasen

123*, 51 and 68* - these are the scores of Klaasen in his last three ODIs. Klaasen has played against India in the past and tasted success, which will make him even more confident going into the series.

Klaasen is known to hit big against spinners, which puts the onus on Yuzvendra Chahal. The two have been teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past and will put up a good contest. Chahal is in good form too; he picked up six wickets in two ODIs in New Zealand, and will be keen to continue the form in the middle overs.

Hardik Pandya

Keshav Maharaj v Hardik Pandya

The one Indian cricketer in focus this series will be Hardik Pandya. The allrounder hasn't played international cricket since August last year, having been sidelined with a back injury which required a surgery. His absence had affected India's balance, but he seems to be back in shape now. He proved his fitness - and form - in the DY Patil T20 tournament recently where he struck two centuries. India will be glad to have a fit and diring Pandya back in the side.

Pandya is known to take a liking to left-arm spinners, and will be up against a good one in Maharaj. It will be a stiff challenge for Maharaj, who returned to South Africa's ODI fold with the three-match series against Australia.

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Fri, 13 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
