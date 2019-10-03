India vs South Africa | Bumrah Needs to Tweak Run-up & Action to Prolong Career: Holding

Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding believes Jasprit Bumrah - who was recently ruled out of India's series against South Africa due to a stress fracture in his lower back - will need to tweak his action so as to put less stress on his body and thus prolong his career.
“I wouldn’t be able to say that Bumrah’s action has caused him to have stress fractures as I have no idea where those stress fractures have occurred, but what I know and have said to him is this: If he wants to have a long career, he needs to have a run-up and action that puts a bit less stress on his body overall,” Holding told Sportstar.
“Using such a short run and being so explosive at the crease puts a lot more stress on his body than, say, a Joffra Archer, who has such a smooth rhythmical run-up and action that allows him to distribute the workload over his body more efficiently,” he added.
Holding also said that he believes there is too much cricket played in modern times and that players are suffering because of it.
Bumrah has been ruled out for a minimum period of two months starting from the South Africa Test series till the end of Bangladesh series, his first major injury break in his three and half year international career.
Umesh Yadav has replaced him in the Indian Test squad for the series against South Africa.
Bumrah's absence will be a big miss for India in the upcoming World Test Championship matches where they would be gunning for full points against both South Africa and Bangladesh.
The 25-year-old has been India's premier bowler for the past two years, taking 62 wickets in 12 Tests and 103 ODI wickets in 58 ODIs. He also has 51 T20 International scalps in 42 games.
He is expected to play a big part in India's World T20 campaign in Australia next year and it remains to be seen when he makes a competitive comeback.
