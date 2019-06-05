starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 8:SA VS IND

live
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

5 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

live
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

5 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 10:AUS VS WI

upcoming
AUS AUS
WI WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 11:PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

County Ground, Bristol

Fri, 07 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs South Africa | Chahal Produces Second Best Spell by an Indian on World Cup Debut

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2019, 6:47 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Chahal Produces Second Best Spell by an Indian on World Cup Debut

Yuzvendra Chahal produced the second best spell by an Indian on World Cup debut, picking up 4 for 51 to derail South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday (June 5). Mohammed Shami's 4 for 35 against Pakistan in the 2015 edition is the best performance by an Indian bowler on World Cup debut.

Chahal bagged the wickets of Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo as South Africa struggled to get going. South Africa managed only 227 for 9 in their 50 overs after opting to bat first.

Chahal gave India breakthroughs each time South Africa tried to get partnerships going. He first had van der Dussen and du Plessis bowled in the 20th over, which was just his second in the game. The two batsmen had added 54 for the third wicket in an attempt to rebuild from Jasprit Bumrah's quick strikes. van der Dussen tried an ambitious reverse sweep while du Plessis missed a quick, straight one.

Later, Miller and Phehlukwayo tried to rebuild with a 46-run stand for the sixth wicket when Chahal gave a double breakthrough yet again. Miller hit one straight back to the leg-spinner in just the second ball of his second spell, while Phehlukwayo was stumped trying to charge down and slog in vain four overs later.

Chahal's figures were spoilt only by a couple of late sixes from Chris Morris.

India played both their wrist spinners, with Kuldeep Yadav picking up 1 for 46 from his 10 overs.

icc world cup 2019IndiaIndia vs South AfricaSouth Africaworld cup 2019yuzvendra chahal
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 ODI | Thu, 06 Jun, 2019

WI v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 ODI | Fri, 07 Jun, 2019

SL v PAK
Bristol All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
3
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
4
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
5
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
6
SL SL
2 1 1 0 2
7
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
8
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
9
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more