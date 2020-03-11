Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Live

ZIM IN BAN, 2 T20IS, 2020 2nd T20I, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 March, 2020

Zimbabwe

0/0 (0.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to field)
Drinks

RANJI TROPHY 2019/20 Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

Saurashtra

425 (171.5)

Saurashtra
v/s
Bengal
Bengal*

134/3 (65.0)

Bengal trail by 301 runs

India vs South Africa | Chahal Wears Mask on Way to Dharamsala for First ODI

It's not only the South African players but also their Indian counterparts who are taking precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wore a mask at the Delhi airport on way to Dharamshala for the first ODI there.

PTI |March 11, 2020, 1:19 PM IST
New Delhi: It's not only the South African players but also their Indian counterparts who are taking precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wore a mask at the Delhi airport on way to Dharamshala for the first ODI there.

Chahal posted a picture of him wearing a mask at the airport here on his Twitter handle.

As the number of positive coronavirus cases rises in India, South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has said that his players could avoid the customary handshakes during their stay in the country.

"With regards to handshakes and type of stuff that's concern, it will probably be fine if we do the same if it comes to that. I think it's a way to stop anything from happening to our guys," Boucher had told the media during his pre-departure press conference on Monday.

"I think it's out of respect for players around you and not to pass on something that you might have."

The number of coronavirus positive cases in India has gone past 40.

South Africa have also come with a medical team to advise the players about the dos and don'ts during their tour to India.

The first ODI will played in Dharamsala on March 12, followed by matches in Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18).

