India vs South Africa | Chahal Wears Mask on Way to Dharamsala for First ODI
It's not only the South African players but also their Indian counterparts who are taking precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wore a mask at the Delhi airport on way to Dharamshala for the first ODI there.
