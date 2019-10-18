India vs South Africa: Crucial Points on the Line as India Look to Whitewash Proteas
Before August this year, situations like the third Test between India and South Africa in Ranchi, with the hosts having sealed the series 2-0, will be called 'dead rubber'. Both teams would have been inclined to giving their bench a game, with nothing to lose.
India vs South Africa: Crucial Points on the Line as India Look to Whitewash Proteas
Before August this year, situations like the third Test between India and South Africa in Ranchi, with the hosts having sealed the series 2-0, will be called 'dead rubber'. Both teams would have been inclined to giving their bench a game, with nothing to lose.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 18, 2019, 8:30 AM IST
Indian Pace Attack Reminds Me of West Indies of Old: Brian Lara
Cricketnext Staff | October 10, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
Current Crop of Pacers Have Changed the Face of Indian Cricket: Kapil Dev
Cricketnext Staff | September 28, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
Exciting Times to be a Fast Bowler in India: Zaheer Khan
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
NED v KENDubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
OMA v UAEAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019
PNG v BERDubai ICCA All Fixtures
Team Rankings