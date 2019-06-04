India vs South Africa | Dale Steyn '85% Fit' Ahead of India World Cup Clash

Led by Faf du Plessis South Africa have had the worst possible start to the 2019 ICC World Cup as they were handed consecutive defeats by hosts England and Bangladesh. Up next is India at Southampton and another defeat could be difficult to come back from.
Apart from poor form, the Proteas are also troubled by injuries and will have their fingers crossed about the availability of veterans Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla.
Pace spearhead Dale Steyn is in a race against time to get fit for the India contest, and so is veteran batsman Hashim Amla.
"Dale Steyn is getting closer every day, he was on the field today bowling again, he is 85 percent, so we have to decide if 85 percent is good enough to play against India," Ottis Gibson said.
"We've got to play with the ones that are fit, first of all."
“Any team that sees a fit Dale Steyn on the scorecard still sees somebody that he can do some damage. His white-ball record overall is outstanding.”
One of the positives for South Africa has been the all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo who maintained a degree of control with the ball against Bangladesh, and believes his side is going through a small blip in form.
Phehlukwayo, who took 2/52 in the defeat against Bangladesh, expects his side to come good in their third game which is against India on June 5.
“We can always bounce back, we are a team that bounces back, from situations and we will definitely do it again. We haven’t had a good start but this is a big tournament and anyone can beat anyone on any given day. If you are smart and clinical and you execute, you’ll win. We’ve been missing that but it’s coming,” Phehlukwayo said.
Meanwhile, the Proteas will miss the injured Lungi Ngidi, who undoubtedly was looking forward to exacting revenge for the thrashing in the bilateral series in South Africa.
"I'm looking forward to India," Ngidi had said before the tournament had begun. "When they came here, they had a good series against us. So in my mind I believe we owe them one. It would be a very exciting game for me. I'm sure it will be for all the guys as well."
"They're a great team don't take that away from them. But when they had a good series here, we were missing a few players. With those guys back, we'll see how it evens out a bit."
South Africa’s match against India will be their third at the World Cup, while India, two time champions, will be playing the first game of their campaign in Southampton.
