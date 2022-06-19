'Being Overweight Doesn't Give him Much Time': Ex-Pakistan Spinner Comments on Pant's 'Fitness'

The discussion around Rishabh Pant’s form and fitness seems to be unending. Ever since he has been named the captain of India, he is getting scrutinised harder. The T20I series against South Africa hasn’t gone well for him so far. Lack of runs and similar ways of getting out are some of the reasons that have allowed the critics to speak volumes about him.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria is the latest individual to join the bandwagon. He has commented on the fitness of the young wicketkeeper-batter.

Reviewing India’s stunning 82-run victory against South Africa on his YouTube channel, Kaneria also spoke about Pant’s performance behind the wicket. The former cricketer observed that the stand-in India captain has put on weight and being bulky doesn’t allow him to squat while keeping against the pacers.

“When a fast bowler bowls, Rishabh Pant doesn’t go down on his toes; he keeps standing. Maybe because being overweight or bulky doesn’t give him that much time to come up quickly. It raises concern over his fitness. Is he 100 per cent fit? But when it comes to his captaincy, bowlers and batters including Hardik and Karthik have supported him well. Pant also has a chance to become the first captain to win a T20 series against South Africa,” said Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

Kaneria further heaped rich praise on Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik for their remarkable contributions. While Karthik notched his maiden T20I fifty, Pandya scored 46 as the duo stitched a 65-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Riding on their partnership, the hosts set a 170-run target for the Proteas to chase. In reply, the hosts suffered their biggest defeat while chasing against India. Temba Bavuma & Co were restricted to 87/9 (with the captain getting retired hurt), setting their lowest total in the format.

“India were struggling big time but Hardik and Karthik helped the team get to 169. Karthik loves to sweep and use his feet. Everything was going his way. It was a ‘DK Day’. He batted with maturity. Hardik also showed responsibility. He started off cautiously but produced big hits in the end. He played a gem of an innings,” said Kaneria.

