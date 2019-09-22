Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa | De Kock Pleased With Bowlers' Quick Fixes From Mohali Loss

De Kock said he was pleased with the bowlers' performance, especially the way they bounced back after the defeat in the previous game.

Cricketnext Staff |September 22, 2019, 11:26 PM IST
India vs South Africa | De Kock Pleased With Bowlers' Quick Fixes From Mohali Loss

South Africa's new T20I captain Quinton de Kock was ecstatic to level the three-match series in India by winning the third and final game in Bangalore on Sunday (September 22). De Kock himself played a big part, scoring 79* in chase of 135 leading his side to a nine-wicket win. He was also the Player of the Series, having scored a half-century in the second game too.

De Kock said he was pleased with the bowlers' performance, especially the way they bounced back after the defeat in the previous game.

"I think we kept it nice and simple with the ball, we focused on hitting the good length," de Kock said at the post-match presentation. "Beuran (Hendricks) came in and bowled really well, he read the situation right tonight. Our spinners were tight too. We fixed one or two things quickly with the ball from the last game, for them to act quickly was a positive.

"The intensity and the fielding are also things that really impressed me. As long as the boys are hungry, I am perfectly happy with that."

Hendricks, playing his first match of the series, picked 2 for 14 from 4 overs to win the Man of the Match award.

"It was just one of those games where things worked for me. I have bowled better than this," he said. "Lots of hard work put in behind the scenes, so happy with that. I don't really look at the pitch when we come out to warm up. The overhead conditions meant some swing, and once I assess that, don't need to change much."

Temba Bavuma had a decent beginning to his T20I career too, following his 49 in the previous match with an unbeaten 27 in this one.

"I got my debut in T20Is at a time when I didn't really expect it. But saying that, the selectors and coaches showed a lot of faith in me and it was up to me to repay that faith," he said. "I should just have the mindset of looking to score. I don't have the power of a (Chris) Gayle or (Kieron) Pollard so it's about picking the gaps. To ensure we go with a victory is a good thing, we'll take confidence from it. We've got a Test series coming up and we know that will be tough."

beuran hendricksindia vs south africa 2019Quinton de KockSouth Africatemba bavuma

