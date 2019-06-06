India vs South Africa | Dhoni Pays Tribute to Para Special Forces in India's World Cup Opener

India secured a commanding six-wicket victory over South Africa, courtesy Rohit Sharma’s century and Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-wicket haul. But MS Dhoni grabbed some of the shine, courtesy of the gloves he donned during India’s opening clash of the ICC World Cup 2019.
The former Indian captain was seen sporting wicketkeeping gloves having the dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces.
.@msdhoni paid tribute to the Indian Para Special Forces during the #CWC19 encounter against South Africa 💙#EkCupAur #SAvIND #CricketWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/Q8e6BceB2P— CricketNext (@cricketnext) June 5, 2019
The 'Balidaan' badge or patch can be worn by personnel who served in the Para Special Forces, and Dhoni had undergone a two-week initial training with the para regiment.
In 2011, Dhoni was conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment, but he did his basic training under the Para Brigade in 2015, and completed para jumps, earning his parachute wings as well.
The 37-year-old did not have much to do in the opening fixture. He affected the stumping of Andile Phehlukwayo off the bowling of Chahal and provided ample support to Sharma at the other end in a fourth-wicket stand with 36 from 46 balls in India’s run-chase of 228, which they completed in 47.3 overs.
India’s next match will be against defending champions Australia on Sunday.
