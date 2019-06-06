starts in
India vs South Africa | Dhoni Pays Tribute to Para Special Forces in India's World Cup Opener

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2019, 2:39 AM IST
India secured a commanding six-wicket victory over South Africa, courtesy Rohit Sharma’s century and Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-wicket haul. But MS Dhoni grabbed some of the shine, courtesy of the gloves he donned during India’s opening clash of the ICC World Cup 2019.

The former Indian captain was seen sporting wicketkeeping gloves having the dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces.

The 'Balidaan' badge or patch can be worn by personnel who served in the Para Special Forces, and Dhoni had undergone a two-week initial training with the para regiment.

In 2011, Dhoni was conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment, but he did his basic training under the Para Brigade in 2015, and completed para jumps, earning his parachute wings as well.

The 37-year-old did not have much to do in the opening fixture. He affected the stumping of Andile Phehlukwayo off the bowling of Chahal and provided ample support to Sharma at the other end in a fourth-wicket stand with 36 from 46 balls in India’s run-chase of 228, which they completed in 47.3 overs.

India’s next match will be against defending champions Australia on Sunday.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
2 2 0 0 4
2
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
3
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
4
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
5
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
6
BAN BAN
2 1 1 0 2
7
SL SL
2 1 1 0 2
8
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more