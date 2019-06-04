South Africa’s injury woes got from bad to worse when news emerged that Dale Steyn had been ruled out of the World Cup after failing to recover from a shoulder injury. The 28-year-old Beuran Hendricks has been called up as replacement for the veteran.
While Steyn’s news came on Tuesday, Hendricks posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account, staring at the departure board at the Cape Town International Airport a day before.
View this post on Instagram Letting the world take me places #newweek #feels #travelgram A post shared by Beuran Hendricks (@beuran_h13) on Jun 3, 2019 at 4:45am PDT
Whether the left-arm pacer knew about his eventual call-up or was heading out for a vacation is anybody’s guess, Hendricks is on his way to England to join the South African squad. And his services are much-needed as well.
Apart from Steyn’s injury, Lungi Nigidi has been ruled out for 10 days after suffering a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.
The Proteas’ World Cup campaign has gotten off to a terrible start, losing both their clashes of the tournament. They suffered a massive 104-run loss against England in the opener and then were beaten by Bangladesh by 14 runs in their second game.
Faf du Plessis and his side are now set to face India, who are playing their first game of the tournament, on Wednesday.
Did Hendricks Hint at World Cup Call-up Before Steyn Was Ruled Out?
