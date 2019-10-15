Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

India vs South Africa | Don't Know If We Can be Put Under More Pressure: Rabada

India's top-order fired in unison to bury South Africa under a mountain of runs in both the Tests, where they amassed 500 and 600 in the first innings in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

PTI |October 15, 2019, 8:28 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Don't Know If We Can be Put Under More Pressure: Rabada

The demoralising defeats at the hands of India in the first two Tests has forced South African paceman Kagiso Rabada to think if his side can be put under more pressure.

India's top-order fired in unison to bury South Africa under a mountain of runs in both the Tests, where they amassed 500 and 600 in the first innings in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

"We've been put under immense pressure. I don't know if we can be put more pressure than that," Rabada told reporters.

The 24-old year old paceman acknowledged that not only Indian batsmen but their bowlers also outsmarted them.

It's been a long time when South Africa took 20 wickets in a Test match and Rabada, who is South Africa's leading seamer, only has four wickets from two matches in this series.

"They got the ball to reverse and they bowled well as a collective. Their whole attack put pressure on us in every single aspect. Their spinners bowled well and when the ball was reversing their seamers could exploit that. We didn't really get the ball to reverse and that's a major weapon of ours," he explained.

Rabada is hoping that this phase will be over soon.

"It's never nice to lose, especially in the manner we're losing right now but we're going through a transition period. Our team is fresh and young, so the best thing we can do is look at where we can improve and remember our strengths and build on them."

The pacer said his team will aim to finish the Test tour on a high. The third and final Test begins in Ranchi on Saturday.

"From a physical point of view we need to execute our skills and from a mental point of view, we need to believe we can do it in certain situations. It's a balance we're working on," he said.

india vs south africa 2019kagiso rabada

Related stories

Virat Kohli Learning Well From Mistakes as Captain: Shoaib Akhtar
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 2:18 PM IST

Virat Kohli Learning Well From Mistakes as Captain: Shoaib Akhtar

India vs South Africa | CSA's Thabang Moroe Backs Young Proteas Talent, Asks for Patience
Cricketnext Staff | October 14, 2019, 6:44 PM IST

India vs South Africa | CSA's Thabang Moroe Backs Young Proteas Talent, Asks for Patience

Ravichandran Ashwin Moves to Seventh in Latest ICC Rankings
Cricketnext Staff | October 14, 2019, 5:47 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin Moves to Seventh in Latest ICC Rankings

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more