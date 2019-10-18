Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

India vs South Africa | Du Plessis Settles for Toss Proxy After Nine Consecutive Losses

Besides the improvement in performances from his batters and bowlers, what du Plessis needs in order to emerge victorious in Ranchi is a bit of luck factor going their way.

IANS |October 18, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
India vs South Africa | Du Plessis Settles for Toss Proxy After Nine Consecutive Losses

Having already lost the three-Test series against India, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis is leaving no stones unturned to make sure that they end what has been a disappointing tour on a high.

Besides the improvement in performances from his batters and bowlers, what du Plessis needs in order to emerge victorious in Ranchi is a bit of luck factor going their way.

The South Africa captain, who has now lost nine successive tosses in Asia, will be sending out someone else to toss the coin in the final Test starting Saturday at the JSCA International Complex Stadium. According to a report in Cricbuzz, du Plessis revealed this in a pre-match press conference on Thursday.

During the press conference, du Plessis had insisted on the fact that how his batters need to make the most of their first innings.

The Proteas have not been able to make use of their first innings -- barring the Vizag Test where they managed to score 431 in reply to India's 502. India, on the other hand, have dominated by getting big runs in their first innings. In the first Test, the hosts scored 502 runs while they put on 601 runs in Pune.

"We need to put big runs on the board in the first innings," said du Plessis.

"When you get runs in the first innings anything from there is possible. For us first innings runs will be vital and then anything could happen in the second innings," he added.

Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj have already been ruled out of the Ranchi Test because of their respective injuries and it will require a monumental effort from the visitors if they want to gain their first points in the ICC World Test Championships.

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. However, Virat Kohli has insisted that they will not relax and would aim to extend their lead in WTC.

du plessisFaf du Plessisindia vs south africa 2019

Related stories

Score Heavy in First Innings in Ranchi: Faf Tells SA Batsmen
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 5:20 PM IST

Score Heavy in First Innings in Ranchi: Faf Tells SA Batsmen

India vs South Africa | You Get to Know Yourself a Lot in India: Dean Elgar
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 5:24 PM IST

India vs South Africa | You Get to Know Yourself a Lot in India: Dean Elgar

India vs South Africa: Markram Out of Third Test After ‘Lashing Out at Solid Object' and Hurting His Wrist
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 1:36 PM IST

India vs South Africa: Markram Out of Third Test After ‘Lashing Out at Solid Object' and Hurting His Wrist

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more