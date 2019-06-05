Faf du Plessis was in no mood to pull punches after South Africa slumped to their third straight defeat in the World Cup 2019, slamming his side’s “unacceptable” batting show during their six-wicket loss to India in Southampton on Wednesday (June 6).
“Ours is a change room that is hurting and I am trying to make sure we keep fighting but we're making mistakes all the time,” Du Plessis said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
“Today someone had to bat through and we didn't do that. To have so many 30s and 40s throughout the innings is not unacceptable.
“Rohit had a bit of luck but he did what we didn't do - get a hundred and win the game. It was a really good pitch and there were lots of runs scored.”
Du Plessis also bemoaned the luck of his new-look bowling unit – particularly Kagiso Rabada – had to face on the day.
“Their bowling was magnificent and they’ve got good fast bowlers and spinners. We did well to pull it back with the bat before their spinners ran through our middle order.
“With all our fast-bowling resources gone, we picked an extra spinner and it meant we needed a score to bring them into play. Had we had Steyn and Ngidi, it may have made sense to bat first.
“Rabada is a champion, I haven't seen so many balls lands short and go here and there. But that's how the game goes, when you aren't playing your best cricket, these 50-50 things don't go your way.”
India vs South Africa | Du Plessis Slams ‘Unacceptable’ Batting Display After Third Straight Loss
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 ODI | Thu, 06 Jun, 2019
WI v AUSNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 ODI | Fri, 07 Jun, 2019
SL v PAKBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019
BAN v ENGCardiff All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings