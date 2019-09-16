Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 3: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Mirpur

15 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Chittagong ZAC

18 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 5: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Chittagong ZAC

20 Sep, 201918:00 IST

India vs South Africa: Experts Back Kohli's Decision to Drop Chahal, Kuldeep For T20I Series

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal — the famed 'KulCha' of Indian cricket — may not be the flavour of the season anymore but experts believe it is too early to write them off in the shortest format ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

PTI |September 16, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal (left) and Kuldeep Yadav

New Delhi: Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal — the famed 'KulCha' of Indian cricket — may not be the flavour of the season anymore but experts believe it is too early to write them off in the shortest format ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

Both Kuldeep and Chahal, who had cemented their place in the two shorter formats with impressive performances over the past 24 months, have not been picked for two straight T20I series, including the ongoing home assignment against South Africa.

Ahead of the opening T20I in Dharamsala, captain Virat Kohli said the team is trying out the likes of Rahul Chahar and Washington Sundar as it is looking to bat deep and post 200 plus totals consistently.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels the decision to exclude Kuldeep and Chahal could be a double-edged sword.

"The idea is that if you have depth in batting, then you bat a certain way. You won't bat conservatively if you have that kind of depth. That is what England did. They changed the template completely. They focused on batting deep as they wanted to score 400 (in ODIs) and they achieved it many times," Chopra told PTI.

"It looks India is wanting to take the same aggressive approach in T20Is, there is nothing wrong in that. Now, they need to start showing the intent of scoring 220 consistently."

"Batting till 8, 9 and 10 is ambitious but if you are trying to score 220 it is fine," he explained.

Chopra felt that if the team decides to compromise on its wicket-taking ability, then it will have to score more.

However, he foresees Chahal making a T20 comeback very soon. Chahal, at the moment, is only part of the ODI team while Kuldeep is part of both the 50-over and Test squads though not a sure starter in the eleven.

"Chahal will be back. Rahul Chahar is more of a bowler and Washington Sundar's batting at number 8 may not be needed anyway," Chopra added.

Kuldeep and Chahal's inclusion has become a talking point just like when finger spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were shown the door in the shorter formats following the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Jadeja made a comeback but Ashwin couldn't.

Former India spinner Sunil Joshi, who is now a well-known spin coach, welcomed the move to try out youngsters before cautioning against the confusion that the situation might create in the mind of the spinners.

"I would suggest that Kuldeep and Chahal should go back to domestic cricket when they are not on national duty. Finger spinner or wrist spinner is not the question here. It is about having the tactics to outclass the batsman besides technique and temperament," Joshi told PTI.

"Let's see how the young spinners do and ample opportunities should be given to them. But at the same time, if Chahal and Kuldeep are playing only one format, it could disturb their rhythm. White ball cricket is all about rhythm."

"The conditions will be different in Australia for the World T20 with bigger grounds. Overspin will come in handy. All the spinners who are in the hunt should be told about their roles clearly else it might cause confusion in their minds," Joshi added.

chahalindia vs south africa 2019Kuldeep Yadavsouth africa vs india 2019yuzvendra chahal

Related stories

India vs South Africa: Kul-Cha Pay the Price in India's Search for Batting Depth
Karthik Lakshmanan | September 15, 2019, 2:57 PM IST

India vs South Africa: Kul-Cha Pay the Price in India's Search for Batting Depth

Rohit Can Help Chase Down Unachievable Targets: Bangar
Cricketnext Staff | September 14, 2019, 1:51 PM IST

Rohit Can Help Chase Down Unachievable Targets: Bangar

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri Reveal Team India's Objectives Ahead of Home Season
Cricketnext Staff | September 15, 2019, 6:49 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri Reveal Team India's Objectives Ahead of Home Season

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 20 September, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Chittagong ZAC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more