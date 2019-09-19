Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: SA VS IND

live
SA SA
IND IND

Mohali

18 Sep, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

17 Mar, 201914:00 IST

India vs South Africa | Find It Easier to Bowl in Death Overs Than Powerplay: Deepak Chahar

After India's massive victory over South Africa in the second T20I on Wednesday, pacer Deepak Chahar revealed that he finds it easy to bowl death overs.

ANI |September 19, 2019, 9:10 AM IST
India vs South Africa | Find It Easier to Bowl in Death Overs Than Powerplay: Deepak Chahar

Mohali: After India's massive victory over South Africa in the second T20I on Wednesday, pacer Deepak Chahar revealed that he finds it easy to bowl death overs.

"I find it easy to bowl death overs because, in the powerplay, you only get two fielders outside the circle. However, after the powerplay, you get five fielders outside. Therefore, I find it easy to bowl death overs," Chahar said during a post-match press conference.

India secured a seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the second T20I at PCA Stadium in Punjab's Mohali. The first T20I was abandoned due to rain and with this victory, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chahar bowled four overs in the match and took two wickets while conceding 22 runs.

Chahar, who played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said that the confidence he gained from the league helped him.

"Whenever you do good in a match, you get confidence. And the confidence I got from IPL, it benefitted me," he said,

On being asked about T20 World Cup 2020, Chahar said, "It is still one year for the World Cup and I do not think far too ahead. I take every match as my last match. At this time, Indian cricket is at the top and if you want to find a spot, you will have to do very good and that too, in every match because there is a lot of competition."

India skipper Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 72 run to help India defeat South African team, also known as Proteas. Also, with this innings, Kohli surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the highest T20I run-getter.

Praising Kohli by calling him "next level player", Chahar said, "I don't know how Virat bhaiya (brother) manages to score these many runs and that too with such consistency. He is a next-level player."

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played on September 22 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

chaharDeepak Chaharindia vs south africa 2019south africa vs india 2019

Related stories

Dream Come True to Represent India Together: Rahul & Deepak Chahar
Cricketnext Staff | August 3, 2019, 9:37 AM IST

Dream Come True to Represent India Together: Rahul & Deepak Chahar

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019

SA v IND
Bengaluru

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more