Mohali: After India's massive victory over South Africa in the second T20I on Wednesday, pacer Deepak Chahar revealed that he finds it easy to bowl death overs.
"I find it easy to bowl death overs because, in the powerplay, you only get two fielders outside the circle. However, after the powerplay, you get five fielders outside. Therefore, I find it easy to bowl death overs," Chahar said during a post-match press conference.
India secured a seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the second T20I at PCA Stadium in Punjab's Mohali. The first T20I was abandoned due to rain and with this victory, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Chahar bowled four overs in the match and took two wickets while conceding 22 runs.
Chahar, who played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said that the confidence he gained from the league helped him.
"Whenever you do good in a match, you get confidence. And the confidence I got from IPL, it benefitted me," he said,
On being asked about T20 World Cup 2020, Chahar said, "It is still one year for the World Cup and I do not think far too ahead. I take every match as my last match. At this time, Indian cricket is at the top and if you want to find a spot, you will have to do very good and that too, in every match because there is a lot of competition."
India skipper Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 72 run to help India defeat South African team, also known as Proteas. Also, with this innings, Kohli surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the highest T20I run-getter.
Praising Kohli by calling him "next level player", Chahar said, "I don't know how Virat bhaiya (brother) manages to score these many runs and that too with such consistency. He is a next-level player."
The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played on September 22 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs South Africa | Find It Easier to Bowl in Death Overs Than Powerplay: Deepak Chahar
After India's massive victory over South Africa in the second T20I on Wednesday, pacer Deepak Chahar revealed that he finds it easy to bowl death overs.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 3, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
Dream Come True to Represent India Together: Rahul & Deepak Chahar
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019
SA v INDBengaluru
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow All Fixtures
Team Rankings