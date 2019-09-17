India vs South Africa | Fine Line Between Fearless & Careless Cricket: Rathour
With the Indian team looking to plan for the upcoming World T20 in Australia, newly-appointed batting coach Vikram Rathour has made it clear that the youngsters coming into the setup have to make sure they are disciplined and not careless in their approach.
September 17, 2019
