India vs South Africa, First ODI in Dharamsala: Pitch Report: Good Surface for Batsmen Expected

Amid the ever-rising danger of coronavirus and threat of rain once again playing spoilsport, Hardik Pandya's all-round flamboyance will keep skipper Virat Kohli in a good headspace as he would be desperately trying to forget the 0-3 mauling in the last series in New Zealand.
The Indian batsmen had a forgettable tour of New Zealand and will look to regain their confidence against South Africa starting with the first ODI on Thursday.
The track is expected to be friendly towards the batsmen with good bounce and carry set to help the hard hitters on both sides. However there are chances of rain and that could change the situation.
Traditionally, Dharamsala has produced batting surfaces but the overcast conditions at the venue are expected to aid seam bowlers a lot more than they are used to.
The toss will be an important one.
This will be South Africa's maiden ODI at this venue while India have played four ODIs here, losing two and winning two. The side batting second has won three of the four contests at the ground.
