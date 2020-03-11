Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

RANJI TROPHY 2019/20 Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

Saurashtra

425 (171.5)

Saurashtra
v/s
Bengal
Bengal*

134/3 (65.0)

Bengal trail by 291 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202013:30 IST

1st ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

13 Mar, 202009:00 IST

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Sydney

15 Mar, 202013:30 IST

India vs South Africa, First ODI in Dharamsala: Pitch Report: Good Surface for Batsmen Expected

Traditionally, Dharamsala has produced batting surfaces but the overcast conditions at the venue are expected to aid seam bowlers a lot more than they are used to.

Cricketnext Staff |March 11, 2020, 7:35 PM IST
A scenic view of the Dharmasala stadium. (Image credit: BCCI)

Amid the ever-rising danger of coronavirus and threat of rain once again playing spoilsport, Hardik Pandya's all-round flamboyance will keep skipper Virat Kohli in a good headspace as he would be desperately trying to forget the 0-3 mauling in the last series in New Zealand.

The Indian batsmen had a forgettable tour of New Zealand and will look to regain their confidence against South Africa starting with the first ODI on Thursday.

The track is expected to be friendly towards the batsmen with good bounce and carry set to help the hard hitters on both sides. However there are chances of rain and that could change the situation.

Traditionally, Dharamsala has produced batting surfaces but the overcast conditions at the venue are expected to aid seam bowlers a lot more than they are used to.

The toss will be an important one.

This will be South Africa's maiden ODI at this venue while India have played four ODIs here, losing two and winning two. The side batting second has won three of the four contests at the ground.

Dharamsalafirst odiindia vs south africa 2020Pitch report

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Fri, 13 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more