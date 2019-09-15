Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa: First T20I Washed Out as Rain Plays Spoilsport

The weather had threatened to play spoilsport even in the build-up as rains were forecast for the majority of the day and so it proved.

Cricketnext Staff |September 15, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
India vs South Africa: First T20I Washed Out as Rain Plays Spoilsport

The first T20I between India and South Africa on Sunday (September 15) was abandoned without a ball being balled due to heavy rains in Dharamsala.

The weather had threatened to play spoilsport even in the build-up as rains were forecast for the majority of the day and so it proved.

The match was originally scheduled for a 7:00 PM IST start but the toss was pushed back as the outfield was still covered with puddles of water visible on the covers as well as on the uncovered parts of the ground.

However, any chances of a slightly delayed start were scuppered by more rains and the weather continued to get worse, leading to the match eventually being called off.

The Indian cricket team came into this series following a clinical performance across formats during their tour of the West Indies.

India didn’t lose a single game in either the Tests, ODIs or T20Is and will still be considered the favourites to win the series against a South Africa side that are in a rebuilding phase.

Even though a number of leading figures were rested for the T20I leg of the Caribbean tour, India cruised to a 3-0 series win in the T20Is.

On the other hand, a young Proteas side led by Quinton de Kock, will look to leave behind their dismal performance in England in the World Cup and prepare for the future in the absence of stalwarts like Dale Styen, Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla.

There are three new faces in the form of Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje in the South Africa squad who would be eager to perform at the big stage.

The second T20I will be played at Mohali on Wednesday (September 18). ​

