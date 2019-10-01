India vs South Africa First Test Vishakapatnam Weather: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport

Weather could play spoilsport during the first Test between India and South Africa starting here on Wednesday with rains predicted on all five days.
It has been raining here regularly since the last one week and there is an 80 percent chance of showers on the opening day of the series opener.
There is 50 and 40 percent chance of rain on day two and three and play could also be affected on the final two days.
The warm-up game between South Africa Board President's XI in Vizianagram, around 50 kms from here, too was affected by rain. No play was possible on day one of the three-day game and start of day two was delayed due to a wet outfield.
India are aiming for encore against South Africa, having beaten them 3-0 at home four years ago.
Team India will aim to begin their home leg of the ICC World Test Championship on a high when they take on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series beginning on Wednesday at the ACA-VDCA Stadium.
Virat Kohli's men would be full of confidence after they consolidated their position as the No.1 side with a 2-0 series whitewash in West Indies, which also saw them earn their first points in the WTC.
They would go into the series as undeniable favourites considering their enviable record at home since 2012-13. Ever since the West Indies series which saw legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar hang his boots, they've won each of their 10 series -- the joint highest by any team on their home soil.
